Pro-Democrat PAC to push ad spotlighting Donald Trump’s ‘slow the testing down’ admission

American Bridge, a media war room opposing President Donald Trump and Republicans, launched a new ad Sunday spotlighting Trump’s recent claim that he directed his administration to slow down COVID-19 testing to prevent an increase in cases.

“Tonight, Donald Trump said the quiet part out loud,” said American Bridge Spokesperson Kyle Morse. “He rolled the dice on our health with deadly consequences, and we will make sure voters know we cannot afford four more years of his disastrous policies and failed leadership.”

The ad centers on an eye-brow raising statement Trump made Saturday during a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It will play in swing states across the nation.

“You know testing is a double-edged sword,” Trump told attendees. “When you do testing to that extent you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down.”

The remark drew laughs from the sparse crowd.

Late Saturday, however, a White House official told CNN that the President was “obviously kidding.”

White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro echoed the claim.

“Come on now, that was tongue in cheek,” Navarro told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” “That was a light moment for him at a rally.”

Joke or not, former Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden seized on Trump’s blunder with a four-word Tweet.

“Speed up the testing,” he tweeted shortly afterwards.

Speed up the testing. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 21, 2020

American Bridge is a PAC that supports Democratic candidates and conducts opposition research on Republican candidates.

The PAC describes itself as “the largest research, video tracking, and rapid response organization in Democratic politics.”

The group claims to have helped fuel over 50 victories in contested races at all levels across the country in 2018.