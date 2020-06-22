Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Pro-Democrat PAC to push ad spotlighting Donald Trump's 'slow the testing down' admission

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'It's not all tied to testing': Rick Scott warns Floridians that COVID-19 surge is real

America in Crisis Headlines

In America’s oldest city, a reckoning over St. Augustine's Confederate past

America in Crisis Headlines

NASCAR: Noose found in Bubba Wallace garage at Alabama race

Corona Economics Headlines

From shops to dining out, New York City reopening hits ‘biggest piece’

Federal Headlines

Mark Foley to close congressional campaign account, donate money to charity
Image via The New York Times.

Headlines

Pro-Democrat PAC to push ad spotlighting Donald Trump’s ‘slow the testing down’ admission

White House officials say the statement was made in jest.

on

American Bridge, a media war room opposing President Donald Trump and Republicans, launched a new ad Sunday spotlighting Trump’s recent claim that he directed his administration to slow down COVID-19 testing to prevent an increase in cases.

“Tonight, Donald Trump said the quiet part out loud,” said American Bridge Spokesperson Kyle Morse. “He rolled the dice on our health with deadly consequences, and we will make sure voters know we cannot afford four more years of his disastrous policies and failed leadership.”

The ad centers on an eye-brow raising statement Trump made Saturday during a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It will play in swing states across the nation.

“You know testing is a double-edged sword,” Trump told attendees. “When you do testing to that extent you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down.”

The remark drew laughs from the sparse crowd.

Late Saturday, however, a White House official told CNN that the President was “obviously kidding.”

White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro echoed the claim.

“Come on now, that was tongue in cheek,” Navarro told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” “That was a light moment for him at a rally.”

Joke or not, former Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden seized on Trump’s blunder with a four-word Tweet.

“Speed up the testing,” he tweeted shortly afterwards.

American Bridge is a PAC that supports Democratic candidates and conducts opposition research on Republican candidates.

The PAC describes itself as “the largest research, video tracking, and rapid response organization in Democratic politics.”

The group claims to have helped fuel over 50 victories in contested races at all levels across the country in 2018.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?