Florida State Forest recreation areas to reopen featuring online, cash-free sales

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Forest Service announced Monday that more Florida State Forest recreation areas will reopen as they transition to an online point-of-sale system.

“As we reopen additional Florida State Forest recreation areas, we encourage everyone to be cautious during COVID-19 and to take advantage of our state’s natural treasures responsibly,” Fried said. “The online, cash-free sale system will help everyone safely enjoy all that our Florida State Forests have to offer, including trailheads, campsites, and off-highway vehicle areas.”

Beginning on June 24, Annual Off-Highway Vehicle passes will be available for purchase for the fiscal year between July 1 and June 20, 2021.

On July 1, day passes for recreation areas including OHV riding areas and trailheads will be available for purchase.

On July 10, picnic pavilions, group campsites and recreation areas will also reopen for groups limited to 50 people.

“We look forward to transitioning Florida State Forest recreation sales to a digital platform,” said State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service Erin Albury. “The online system not only streamlines the payment process for Floridians and visitors but reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

Purchases and reservations can be made online or by phone at (877) 879 – 3859.

Quick Response codes will also be featured at all Florida State Forest day-use areas as a form of alternative payment for visitors with a smartphone.

Cash will no longer be accepted for Florida State Forest recreation sales.

A map featuring all of Florida’s State Forests can be found online.