Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Temporary reprieve? Hillsborough, Pinellas see slight dip in new coronavirus cases Sunday

Headlines Tech

FPL pitches electrical vehicle charging pilot program

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville breaks 3K mark for coronavirus cases

2020 Headlines

Black candidates tap protest energy to challenge Democrats

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Florida State Forest recreation areas to reopen featuring online, cash-free sales

2020 Headlines

Byron Donalds touts Donald Trump's praise in first TV ad
Stock image via Adobe.

Headlines

Temporary reprieve? Hillsborough, Pinellas see slight dip in new coronavirus cases Sunday

There was a dip, but the numbers are still drastically higher than even one week ago.

on

As Florida saw a dip in new coronavirus cases Sunday, a reprieve from several days of record-setting highs, that trend was not as clear in Hillsborough County.

The Florida Department of Health reported 352 new cases Sunday in its most recent data dump Monday morning. That’s only down slightly from the 390 cases reported Saturday and 398 Friday, which is the county’s current record for a single day.

The county now has a total of 5,973 cases reported since the start of the virus in March, up more than 1,000 since Friday’s report.

Hillsborough continues to have the highest number of cases outside of South Florida, behind only Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Meanwhile, Pinellas County’s data reflected the statewide dip. The county reported 200 new cases Sunday, down from 317 Saturday, the county’s single-day record. There have now been 3,854 cases reported in the county, up about 700 from Friday’s report.

Pinellas is 6th in the state behind Orange County.

Despite having fewer cases, Pinellas maintains a higher death toll and its number of hospitalizations are only slightly lower than Hillsborough’s.

One hundred and seventeen individuals have died due to COVID-19 in Pinellas compared to 115 in Hillsborough. Pinellas County’s fatality rate is 3%, Hillsborough’s is just 2%. Hospitalizations in Hillsborough reached 574 Sunday while Pinellas barely trails with 542.

Those indicators are likely due to Pinellas County’s higher incidence of outbreaks in assisted living facilities and nursing homes. A total of 778 of the county’s cases were associated with longterm care facilities, or 21% of all cases. In Hillsborough, 658 cases originated from such facilities, which is only 11% of its total cases.

Those numbers are dropping, however, with new cases trending much younger. The median age of coronavirus patients is now 41 in Pinellas and 36 in Hillsborough.

Both counties saw a dip in positivity rates Sunday. In Hillsborough, 11.5% of all tests Sunday were positive, a drop from more than 16% on Friday and Saturday. Pinellas County’s positive test rate was 7.2%, down from more than 14% on Friday and Saturday.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Mr Fish

    June 22, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    one or two day changes are largely meaningless especially when a weekend day is concerned. Realistically, the best way to look at cases, hospitalizations and even deaths are with a 7-day moving average

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?