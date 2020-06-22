Connect with us

Orlando

10 Orange County mayors backing John Mina in Sheriff race

Headlines Orlando

Conservatives file lawsuit challenging Jerry Demings' face mask order

Headlines Orlando

Virus outbreak exploding in Orange, Seminole counties

Headlines Orlando

Geraldine Thompson to host ‘Juneteenth Justice Rally’

Headlines Orlando

All people in Orange County must wear masks in public spaces, Jerry Demings orders

Headlines Orlando

The Demings lead Democrats backing Belvin Perry's Orlando State Attorney bid

Orlando

10 Orange County mayors backing John Mina in Sheriff race

Mina picks up bipartisan collection of Orange County city mayors’ endorsements

on

Ten Orange County mayors plus one in neighboring Osceola County are backing Sheriff John Mina‘s reelection bid, the group announced Monday.

Mina is running in a crowded August 18 Democratic primary. His latest round of endorsements include include Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer,  Edgewood Mayor John Dowless, Belle Isle Mayor Nick Fouraker, Ocoee Mayor Rusty Johnson, Winter Park Mayor Steve Leary, Maitland Mayor Dale McDonald, Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson, Winter Garden Mayor John Rees, and Oakland Mayor Kathy Stark.

Kissimmee Mayor Jose Alvarez also gave Mina his endorsement, via Osceola.

Mina is seeking a full term after being elected in 2018 to complete an unexpired term started by Demings, who won election as Orange County Mayor that year.

In the Democratic primary, Mina is facing two of his opponents from the 2018 election, Retired Florida Highway Patrol Chief Joe Lopez, and newly-filed Darryl Sheppard, plus former Eatonville Police Chief Eric McIntyre, and lawyer Andrew Darling.

The winner of the primary is likely to easily win in the November election. But there will be a November election, even though there is no Republican running. Two write-in candidates filed to assure that Mina or one of the other Democrats won’t celebrate until November.

Among the mayors who endorsed Mina, Demings, Dyer, and Alvarez are Democrats, while the others all are Republicans.

The only Orange County municipalities not represented on the endorsement list are Eatonville, Windermere, and the Walt Disney World-controlled cities of Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista. When he ran in 2018, Mina swept all but the Disney-city mayor endorsements, picking up  the endorsements from the Windermere and Eatonville mayors along with the others.

“I am incredibly honored to receive the support of these great leaders who have been allies as we work together to improve and strengthen our community,” Mina stated in a news release issued by his campaign. “I look forward to continuing to work with them as we make our region a safer and more inclusive place to live, work and raise a family,” Sheriff Mina continued.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?