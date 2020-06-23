Connect with us

'Anarchy is unacceptable': Rick Scott blasts attacks on Andrew Jackson statues

Rick Scott is no fan of anarchy.

Are leftists going too far? Senator thinks so.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott burnished his right-wing bona fides Tuesday with a late-afternoon ode to statues of President Andrew Jackson.

Jackson, best known for signing the Indian Removal Act, has been memorialized on statues and in the names of cities throughout the country.

In 2020, the Jacksonian legacy has led to impromptu historical reconsideration by groups of activist citizens, many of whom have taken action against the statues.

These attacks strike Sen. Scott, a first-term Republican from Naples, as erasures of history itself.

A Tuesday afternoon Tweet found the Senator defending monuments against the depredations of “liberal politicians” and “the mob” they enable.

“How are [Washington D.C.] Mayor [Muriel] Bowser and liberal politicians around the country allowing the mob to commit these crimes with impunity? Anarchy is unacceptable,” Scott said.

“We will not tolerate the Left’s continued attempts to erase our history. Where will it end? We need to bring order back to our country.”

Scott was reacting to a slideshow of photos of protesters taking issue with a statue of Jackson in Washington D.C.’s Lafayette Park, posted on the conservative National Review Online.

While the D.C. defacement looms largest in the national consciousness, a city in Northeast Florida likewise is wrestling with lionizing the increasingly problematic historical figure.

Jacksonville’s Andrew Jackson statue continues to be vandalized with red spray paint, a signal that it may be decision time for city leaders regarding the edifice.

“Remember May 28 1830,” Tuesday morning’s paint job read, a reference to the aforementioned Indian Removal Act, a genocidal edict that pushed Native American tribes onto the Trail of Tears, where many who started the journey west died en route.

Scott, a Senator who typically does not stray too far from President Donald Trump, issued these comments in the wake of the President’s vow to defend monuments.

The President promises an Executive Order to reinforce current law prohibiting the defacement of monuments on federal lands.

Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

  1. Bryan J Smith

    June 23, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    I don’t think it’s right-wing to topple private statues on private property donated by private individuals and maintained by private funds. If there is one thing that is continuing to bother me, it’s how much public v. private is being utterly ignored. Not all of these statues are public, and the ownership has been purposely overlooked.

    Also, if ‘Columbus’ and ‘Columbia’ is now banned, what about the District of Columbia (DC)? And what about the Apollo 11 Command Module ‘Columbia’ in the Smithsonian?

    Reply

