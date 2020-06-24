Duval County doldrums for Ron DeSantis in latest poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis led a ticket in 2018 that, while it won statewide, faceplanted in Duval County.

Democratic candidates carried the county, led by the charismatic Andrew Gillum, who was able to mobilize volunteers and infrastructure and defeat DeSantis, garnering over 51% of the vote.

The underperformance of DeSantis led the former chair of the Duval County Republican Party to shred DeSantis’ campaign for “poor messaging” and other faults.

While the Governor rose in the esteem of Duval County voters during what was an extended honeymoon in 2019, 2020 has brought the Governor back to earth.

DeSantis, approved of by 48% of voters, is disapproved of by 49% of them, in a poll of over 2,500 registered voters released Wednesday by the University of North Florida.

The main reason the Governor is below 50% is a current lack of buy-in from voters without party affiliation, potentially a function of issues like the rocky handling of reemployment assistance claims and what seems to be an now unflattened coronavirus curve.

Just 44% of voters without a party approve of the Governor, versus 47% who disapprove.

DeSantis continues to enjoy strong Republican support, with 88% intraparty approval against 10% disapproval. The Governor has played to the national right wing audience throughout the Spring, especially with trying to put the state on the vanguard of reopening.

And Jacksonville has been a rhetorical focus, with the Governor defending locals who were called “morons” by the national media when the city reopened beaches.

“For those who would say you’re morons,” DeSantis said this spring, “I’d take you any day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

The Governor meets the approval of 16% of Democrats polled, with 81% disapproval.

Among demographic categories, the Governor still has his magic with White voters and males, with 60% and 57% approval respectively. He stands at 51% approval with Hispanic voters, and at 50% with voters who lack college degrees.

DeSantis is on shakier ground with other cohorts.

24% of Black voters approve of the Governor, still a remarkable number given the nature of the campaign against Gillum. Just 42% of female voters approve of DeSantis.

Despite being a young Governor, meanwhile, the Governor is the choice of older voters, with the younger cohorts being a tougher sell.

He has approval ratings over 50% among all groups of voters over the age of 45, and under 50% with the younger set.