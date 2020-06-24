Gov. DeSantis signs bill easing school credit transfers for military families, bolsters JROTC credit

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on a bill Tuesday that will earn students more recognition in school for distinguished performance in Junior – ROTC courses and on the military’s Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test. The law will also ease the transition of school credits for military families.

The measure, SB 662, will consider military preparatory classes similar to college prep courses like Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate classes.

The same piece of legislation will also give military families greater flexibility transferring credits in the Florida school system.

Additionally, the bill permits the ASVAB, along with JROTC participation, to be used as criteria when assessing student achievement in college and career readiness.

“Students who choose a path of military service should be recognized for their achievement, and our school grading criteria should honor their bravery, commitment and academic work,” said Rep. Tyler Sirois, a New Smyrna Beach Republican. “The military provides occupational training and discipline, deeply rooted in tradition. College is not the best choice for every child. Just as we have expanded options for students to participate in vocational and technical training, we now recognize students who choose the honorable path of military service.”

The bill was sponsored by Sirois in the House and Sen. Tom Wright of Brevard and Volusia County.

“I want to thank parents, veterans, and the members of our School Board for bringing this important issue to my attention,” Sirois said.

The bill will take effect July 1, although the provisions to modify the school grading model will begin in the 2022-2023 school year.

According to a bill analysis, JROTC curriculum focuses on leadership, health and wellness, physical fitness, first aid, geography, American history and government, communications and emotional intelligence.

The roughly 4,000 JROTC instructors, all of whom are retired from 20 years of military service, teach and mentor approximately 314,000 JROTC cadets annually.