Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County shatters previous single-day coronavirus record with 709 new cases

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

5.5K new COVID-19 cases as Florida smashes daily records

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Mamie "Dee" Melvin, a Democrat running for House District 33

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Democratic congressional delegation urges Governor to issue statewide mandatory mask order

2020 Headlines

Pro-Byron Donalds ad kicks off $1M+ in Club for Growth CD 19 TV buys

America in Crisis Headlines

Walton County commission votes to keep confederate flag, rejecting new pleas
Tampa drive-thru testing image via Adobe.

Headlines

Hillsborough County shatters previous single-day coronavirus record with 709 new cases

Pinellas County also set a new record, one no one wants.

on

Hillsborough County shattered its record for new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the latest Florida Department of Health data released Wednesday morning.

The county added 709 new cases, a massive increase over the previous high of 399 set Friday. The number more than doubles Monday’s case count, which was 294.

Hillsborough’s total is now 6,892. While the county still trails Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward County in overall case count, the South Florida epicenter of the virus, the county added more cases than both Palm Beach and Broward, which added 355 and 466 cases Tuesday, respectively.

Neighboring Pinellas County also set a record, adding 353 new cases Tuesday, an increase from the previous record set Saturday of 314. The county now has 4,387 cases since the start of the pandemic in March.

While some are still attributing a consistent spike in new cases to increased testing, the positivity rates in both counties also continue to spike.

Tuesday’s percent positive of all tests in Hillsborough County was a staggering 20.4%, up from 14.2% Monday and a seven-day rolling average of 14.95%. Pinellas County’s positivity rate was up to 18.5% Tuesday, with a seven-day average of 11%.

Both counties’ median age continues to plummet, evidencing rapid community spread since the state entered Phase Two or reopening, which allowed bars and night clubs to reopen with limited capacity and social distancing. Hillsborough’s median age of individuals who have contracted the virus is now 35 overall, with the average age of those whose results were returned Tuesday at just 30.

Pinellas County’s median age is now 40 overall, but was just 31 on Tuesday.

The dropping age demographics are also reflected in a reduction to cases affiliated with nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Hillsborough’s overall share of those cases is down to just 10% while Pinellas is down to 19%, down from about a quarter of all cases just one week ago.

Both Hillsborough and Pinellas are on par with the state in hospitalization rates, at 13%. Hillsborough County’s death rate is 2%, lower than the state average of 3%, and Pinellas is on par with the state.

The spike comes as both counties prepare to implement mandatory face masks Wednesday at 5 p.m. in an effort to drive new cases back down.

Pinellas’ order requires individuals to wear face masks or shields in all public places with ten or more people where social distancing cannot be accommodated. Hillsborough’s order applies to only businesses and requires both patrons and employees to wear masks.

The increase mirrors a record day statewide, as 5,499 new cases were added with an 18.43% positivity rate.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?