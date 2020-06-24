Hillsborough County shatters previous single-day coronavirus record with 709 new cases

Hillsborough County shattered its record for new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the latest Florida Department of Health data released Wednesday morning.

The county added 709 new cases, a massive increase over the previous high of 399 set Friday. The number more than doubles Monday’s case count, which was 294.

Hillsborough’s total is now 6,892. While the county still trails Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward County in overall case count, the South Florida epicenter of the virus, the county added more cases than both Palm Beach and Broward, which added 355 and 466 cases Tuesday, respectively.

Neighboring Pinellas County also set a record, adding 353 new cases Tuesday, an increase from the previous record set Saturday of 314. The county now has 4,387 cases since the start of the pandemic in March.

While some are still attributing a consistent spike in new cases to increased testing, the positivity rates in both counties also continue to spike.

Tuesday’s percent positive of all tests in Hillsborough County was a staggering 20.4%, up from 14.2% Monday and a seven-day rolling average of 14.95%. Pinellas County’s positivity rate was up to 18.5% Tuesday, with a seven-day average of 11%.

Both counties’ median age continues to plummet, evidencing rapid community spread since the state entered Phase Two or reopening, which allowed bars and night clubs to reopen with limited capacity and social distancing. Hillsborough’s median age of individuals who have contracted the virus is now 35 overall, with the average age of those whose results were returned Tuesday at just 30.

Pinellas County’s median age is now 40 overall, but was just 31 on Tuesday.

The dropping age demographics are also reflected in a reduction to cases affiliated with nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Hillsborough’s overall share of those cases is down to just 10% while Pinellas is down to 19%, down from about a quarter of all cases just one week ago.

Both Hillsborough and Pinellas are on par with the state in hospitalization rates, at 13%. Hillsborough County’s death rate is 2%, lower than the state average of 3%, and Pinellas is on par with the state.

The spike comes as both counties prepare to implement mandatory face masks Wednesday at 5 p.m. in an effort to drive new cases back down.

Pinellas’ order requires individuals to wear face masks or shields in all public places with ten or more people where social distancing cannot be accommodated. Hillsborough’s order applies to only businesses and requires both patrons and employees to wear masks.

The increase mirrors a record day statewide, as 5,499 new cases were added with an 18.43% positivity rate.