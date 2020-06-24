Connect with us

Tampa Bay

With mask order about to go into effect, Hillsborough County begins distributing cloth face coverings

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County shatters previous single-day coronavirus record with 709 new cases

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pinellas Co. approves face mask mandate, allows face shields as alternative

Headlines Tampa Bay

Six charged in Tampa Bay area identity theft cases

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pasco Schools’ Kurt Browning tests positive for COVID-19, self-isolates

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County to require face masks at all indoor businesses
Stock image via Adobe.

Tampa Bay

With mask order about to go into effect, Hillsborough County begins distributing cloth face coverings

The county ordered 2 million masks.

on

Hillsborough County is handing out free reusable cloth face coverings for residents in an effort to help residents comply with the new face mask mandate in the county.

Officials will distribute masks at four locations throughout the county:

— E.G. Simmons Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW in Ruskin

— Upper Tampa Bay Park, 8001 Double Branch Road in Tampa

— Lake Park, 17302 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Lutz

— Lithia Springs Park, 3932 Lithia Springs Road in Lithia

The sites will be open until 5 p.m. Wednesday, from 8 a.m. until 5. p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday.

Masks will be handed out while supplies last. Each person arriving in the vehicle will be given two masks. Drivers may also request additional masks for family members not present.

The county ordered 2 million cloth face coverings from the state of Florida for public distribution.

Hillsborough County Emergency Management has already handed out 950,000 masks to municipalities within the county, the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital as well as other public agencies and non-profit organizations to assist in distribution.

The face covering order goes into effect Wednesday at 5 p.m. and is applicable to employees and patrons at all Hillsborough County businesses open to the public where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Exceptions apply for those who have health or mental health conditions that prevent them from safely wearing a mask.

The county will provide additional information soon about how businesses can request free face coverings.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?