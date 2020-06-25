Victor Torres, Linda Stewart back Patricia Sigman in SD 9 primary

Democratic Senate candidate Patricia Sigman has picked up endorsement from four Democratic senators including Victor Torres and Linda Stewart of nearby Orlando for her Democratic primary battle in Senate District 9.

“We need more women in office who will fight for our public schools, work to protect and preserve our environment, and pass common sense gun safety reforms,” Stewart, whose district abuts SD 9, said in a statement. “I’m proud to endorse Patricia Sigman and look forward to having another strong fighter on behalf of Central Florida families in the Senate.”

Torres, whose district is a little to the south, said Sigman has always “stood up for Florida’s workers.”

“I’m excited to endorse her and to have another powerful advocate for working Floridians in the Senate,” he added.

Senate Victory, the committee working to elect Democrats to the Florida Senate, also highlighted nods from Oscar Braynon of Miami Gardens and Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale.

Sigman, an employment and labor lawyer from Altamonte Springs, wants to take on Republican former Rep. Jason Brodeur in the November election for SD 9, which covers Seminole County and parts of southern Volusia County.

But first she’ll have to win a five-way August 18 Democratic primary battle with lawyer Alexis Carter of Altamonte Springs, engineer Rick Ashby of Oviedo, activist H. Alexander Duncan of Geneva, and health care worker Guerdy Remy of Altamonte Springs.

Much of the Democratic establishment, led by Senate Victory, has not been shy about throwing support behind Sigman. Already her endorsements include those of former Democratic Lieutenant Governor nominee Chris King, former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, former Florida CFO Alex Sink, Equality Florida Action PAC, EMILY’s List, and Ruth’s List Florida.

The endorsements from the two South Florida Senators might seem out of place. But the two African American leaders in the Senate provide some diversity strength to her campaign. Three of the other Democrats, Carter, Duncan and Remy, are African American. Yet to offer any commitments in the race is Democratic Rep. Randolph Bracy of Ocoee, whose district abuts SD 9.