Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Victor Torres, Linda Stewart back Patricia Sigman in SD 9 primary

Headlines Jax

As Democrats go virtual, Jacksonville plans full-scale Republican National Convention

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Brian Norton, a Republican running for Senate District 29

Headlines Presidential

New poll, old story: Joe Biden leads in Florida, other swing states

Federal Headlines

Mail-in ballots thrust Postal Service into presidential race

APolitical Headlines

NBA, players' union say sparking social change will be goal of restart
Patricia Sigman nabbed the endorsement of former Lt. Gov. candidate Chris King.

Headlines

Victor Torres, Linda Stewart back Patricia Sigman in SD 9 primary

Sigman is in a five-way Democratic primary battle.

on

Democratic Senate candidate Patricia Sigman has picked up endorsement from four Democratic senators including Victor Torres and Linda Stewart of nearby Orlando for her Democratic primary battle in Senate District 9.

“We need more women in office who will fight for our public schools, work to protect and preserve our environment, and pass common sense gun safety reforms,” Stewart, whose district abuts SD 9, said in a statement. “I’m proud to endorse Patricia Sigman and look forward to having another strong fighter on behalf of Central Florida families in the Senate.”

Torres, whose district is a little to the south, said Sigman has always “stood up for Florida’s workers.”

“I’m excited to endorse her and to have another powerful advocate for working Floridians in the Senate,” he added.

Senate Victory, the committee working to elect Democrats to the Florida Senate, also highlighted nods from Oscar Braynon of Miami Gardens and Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale.

Sigman, an employment and labor lawyer from Altamonte Springs, wants to take on Republican former Rep. Jason Brodeur in the November election for SD 9, which covers Seminole County and parts of southern Volusia County.

But first she’ll have to win  a five-way August 18 Democratic primary battle with lawyer Alexis Carter of Altamonte Springs, engineer Rick Ashby of Oviedo, activist H. Alexander Duncan of Geneva, and health care worker Guerdy Remy of Altamonte Springs.

Much of the Democratic establishment, led by Senate Victory, has not been shy about throwing support behind Sigman. Already her endorsements include those of  former Democratic Lieutenant Governor nominee Chris King, former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, former Florida CFO Alex Sink, Equality Florida Action PAC, EMILY’s List, and Ruth’s List Florida.

The endorsements from the two South Florida Senators might seem out of place. But the two African American leaders in the Senate provide some diversity strength to her campaign. Three of the other Democrats, Carter, Duncan and Remy, are African American. Yet to offer any commitments in the race is Democratic Rep. Randolph Bracy of Ocoee, whose district abuts SD 9.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?