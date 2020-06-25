South Florida tri-county area adds 1,586 COVID-19 cases, share of positive tests dips day-to-day

South Florida’s three major counties have added nearly 1,600 COVID-19 cases, according to new state data released Thursday.

One bright spot: the share of tests which came back positive dropped day-to-day after the region saw jumps the previous two days.

The positivity rate can fluctuate from day to day, however, and the week-to-week trend continues to show troubling signs for the region.

Thursday’s report saw another 387 cases in Broward County, bringing the previous week’s average daily cases to 366. One week prior, the county saw just 233 new cases per day.

That jump is not just due to increased testing. From June 11-17, Broward saw 6.6% of all tests come back positive. From June 18-24, that number jumped to 9.8%, meaning a higher share of individuals are testing positive even as testing increases.

The positivity rate Thursday dropped to 6.5% after sitting at 10.2% and 11% in Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s reports, respectively. That dip will need to hold to bring those week-to-week averages down, however.

The numbers were even more troubling in Miami-Dade County, which added 889 cases in Thursday’s report.

From June 11-17, Miami-Dade added an average of 420 cases per day and had an overall positivity rate of 8.7% in that span.

From June 18-24, the county had an average of 716 new cases per day with a positivity rate of 14.6%.

In the midst of that week-to-week increase, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts will host a presidential debate in October.

Like Broward, Miami-Dade’s day-to-day positivity rate dropped. The same was true in Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach’s week-to-week trend is not as jarring, but that’s in part because the region saw an earlier jump in the share of tests coming back positive.

Palm Beach added another 310 cases in Thursday’s report. From June 11-17, Palm Beach saw an average of 275 new cases per day. This past week, that number increased to 291 per day.

The positivity rate also increased from 10.9% June 11-17 to 11.4% June 18-24.

Palm Beach hit a sustained double-digit positivity rate earlier than Broward and Miami-Dade. While the lack of a sharp increase is welcome news, the county still faces concerns.

Officials have slowed Palm Beach County’s reopening and on Tuesday county commissioners unanimously approved an order mandating masks be worn in public.

Leaders in Broward and Miami-Dade counties have promised increased enforcement of social distancing mandates as well.

In all three major South Florida counties, the median age for new positives has sat in the mid-30s or low-40s. That younger cohort may not be susceptible to longer-term damage or death caused by the virus as some of the more vulnerable population.

However, health officials worry that if the virus continues spreading among younger Floridians, it makes it easier to continue spread to older or immunocompromised individuals, which could feel the virus’s worst effects.