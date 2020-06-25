Meet David Jones, a Democrat running for House District 75

Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them.

Today’s feature: David Jones, a Democratic candidate for House District 75.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

I believe that 2% of the people control 98% of the power. We need to change that to the will of the people controls 100%.

Education background?

After graduating high school, I joined the workforce and attended refrigeration and electrical cicuitry training becoming a vending mechanic. My continuing education included raising five great children. I was a president, officer, and head coach in several community sports organizations.

What was your first job?

My first and last job was as a vending mechanic for 37 years.

Significant other? Kids?

My wife, Patti . We have 5 great children and 5 wonderful grandchildren. Our children are educated and doing very well. They live in Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina.

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

I spoke to many people in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. I started hearing a lot of questions like “what are you running for?” or “you should run.” In retrospect , I think they knew before I did.

Who do you count on for advice?

My wife and children, Charlotte County Democrats, Englewood Indivisible, Englewood Democrat Club, Southwest Florida Indivisible, my neighbors, Republicans, Democrats and NPAs . The same people that will advise me after I am elected.

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

That would depend on what I need consulting on. I am fortunate to have several political consultants on various topics: environmental, prescription drug prices, the postal service, veterans, first responders, seniors, social security , quality of life, medicare without supplementals, public education teachers, hospital workers, and living wage for all workers. I get advice from different experts on all of these subjects. I listen, learn, and will be the voice of all of our residents of Florida House District 75. No official campaign manager, “it takes a village”.

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

It was me, because I believe I am the best person for the job. Unlike my opponent, I do not have a business interest and do not take money from special interests and therefore, I work exclusively for the common interest.

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

“We The People” are the state government and I will be inspired by the majority of the people of House District 75.

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

People believe that and they are right, the majority of politicians are influenced by the money of lobbyists that don’t have the best interest of the people at heart. Case in point, I woke up in the morning to discover I had picked up a $1000 contribution from a lawyer in California that works for Bristol Myer Squibb, a pharmaceutical giant. I returned the contribution that night. I could have used the money to increase the chances of my victory. I wondered, before I returned the money, if Bristol Myer Squibb would expect me to vote in their special interests and against the best interest of the people of Florida House District 75. We already pay 370% more than the average of the rest of the industrial world for our prescription drugs. How high do they want our prices to go?

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

– The Environment: No issue in Florida HD 75 should be considered more important to maintaining and improving our quality of life. Specifically, phosphate and nitrates when combined they create blue-green algae. A study of blue-green algae at the University of Miami showed that blue-green algae contributes to ALS and Alzheimers. With our older population in FL HD 75, this needs to be addressed immediately. “Red Tide” devastated our economy and it will be back without proper research and scientific solutions. Before we send people to Mars or create a “Space Force”, we need to take care of our own backyard.

– Healthcare Costs: Part of this would be the lowering of prescription drugs prices. Some say this is more of a federal issue. With the political influence we currently have in Florida, soon to be at least 29 electoral votes, we can get Washington with the help of Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to get prescriptions cost in line with the rest of the industrial world. With these cuts we can work toward the elimination of Medicare supplemental insurance which cripples many seniors. This would add to the quality of life for all citizens.

– Wages: We are the third most populous state in the country. Our wages need to reflect this fact. We need a living wage for all workers.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

Common Sense Gun Control: I am from five, at least, generations of hunters. I do believe in the Second Amendment. However, we need to use common sense. Stricter background checks and limits on excessive clips could avert a tragedy.

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

All the help we can get on environmental issues of protecting our water, coastal integrity, and land resources. Helping to bring high paying renewable energy jobs to Charlotte county (Not China).

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

Looking at the history, I would say SHE has not been elected yet. We have become a great state but I give credit to the people, not any specific Governor.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

I would like to see a separate Environmental Commissioner added to the list of elected officials. This official would act independently and answer equally to the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches and of course to the people. This position should be added to Article IV, Section 4a.

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

Yes, it gives the challengers a chance at better name recognition.

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

Florida Politics (of course).

Where do you get your political news?

All sources. I think it keeps me fair and truly balanced.

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

Website: www.DavidJones2020.com

Facebook: David Jones for Florida HD75

Twitter: DavidJones4Fl75

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

My opponent is a long time Tallahassee denizen influenced by many special and his own business interests. I will be a strong advocate for the residents of HD75, I plan to donate after expenses my salary back to our wonderful community.

Hobbies?

Camping, boating, biking, traveling to visit our children and grandchildren, volunteering with Meals On Wheels, St. David’s Jubilee, and Helping Hands, among others and entertaining family and friends when they come to visit us in our little slice of paradise.

Favorite sport and sports team?

College sports in general, especially the Big Ten! Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Browns.