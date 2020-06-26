Florida closes bars again as COVID-19 cases spike

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation suspended the on-premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide on Friday.

The announcement was made by Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears on Twitter shortly after Florida reported nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The announcement provided few details.

“Effective immediately, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide,” Beshears tweeted.

Effective immediately, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide. — HalseyBeshears (@HalseyBeshears) June 26, 2020

The suspension seemingly highlights an overnight change of mind from the Secretary. Yesterday, Bershears encouraged businesses to play by the rules and “hang in there.”

“EO-139 states restaurants & bars may operate at 50% of their indoor capacity, excluding employees,” Beshears tweeted less than 24 hours ago. “Bar areas may be open with seated service. Outdoor seating is permissible with social distancing. Stay compliant, hang in there & let’s get this right Florida.”

EO-139 states restaurants & bars may operate at 50% of their indoor capacity, excluding employees. Bar areas may be open with seated service. Outdoor seating is permissible with social distancing. Stay compliant, hang in there & let’s get this right FlorIda. — HalseyBeshears (@HalseyBeshears) June 25, 2020

Most bars reopened in early June as a step in Gov. Ron DeSantis‘s Phase Two plan to reopen Florida.

The bars reopened with strict health guidelines including mask mandates for employees and proper social distancing measures.

The reopening and enforcement of bar and restaurant restrictions raised eyebrows among some circles for being loosely enforced.

A bar near the University of Central Florida, however, lost its liquor license this week for a lack of safety measures and became the poster child for state officials’ vow to crack down on coronavirus scofflaws.

Knight’s Pub in Orlando maintains the state’s account of its business practices were false.

COVID-19 numbers have surged in recent days and set record highs in some areas for the Sunshine State.

In total, 122,960 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the Sunshine State, including 2,386 non-residents. The prior daily record was 5,511, set Wednesday.