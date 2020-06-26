Connect with us

Headlines Orlando

Darren Soto's Pulse National Memorial bill approved in U.S. House

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Business groups worry about 'patchwork' of mask rules

Corona Economics Headlines

FPL conducts hurricane drills with pandemic as factor

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'Advent of cases': White House task force fears coronavirus surge among young in Florida, South

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Senate Republicans put 'Planned Parenthood favorite' Heather Fitzenhagen on blast

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Alexandria Suarez, a Republican running for House District 120
National Pulse Memorial during the day (image Coldefy & Associés with RDAI/onePULSE Foundation)

Headlines

Darren Soto’s Pulse National Memorial bill approved in U.S. House

The bill still lacks Senate support.

on

A bill to declare the Pulse Memorial and Museum a the “National Pulse Memorial’ was approved Friday by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill, approved by a voice vote, was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Darren Soto of Kissimmee, and the leading cosponsors were Democratic Reps. Stephanie Murphy of Winter Park and Val Demings of Orlando.

House Resolution 3094 calls for a memorial and museum being developed at the site of the June 12, 2016, mass murder at the popular gay nightclub, Pulse, to be designated as a national memorial, giving it federal status. On that morning, a madman with a gun, hatred for gay people, and pledging allegiance to ISIS, killed 49 people and wounded 53.

The memorial would remain independent. Instead of being run by the U.S. National Park Service, it would be run locally by the onePULSE Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by Pulse owner Barbara Poma and others. So while it could be eligible for federal grants, it would not be directly operated by American taxpayers.

“Four years ago, we saw the atrocious and destructive nature of hatred plague our Orlando community when 49 lives were taken and 53 others were injured. As we continue to honor the memory of those lost, I am proud to lead the fight with Congresswomen Val Demings and Stephanie Murphy to designate the National Pulse Memorial. Today, we remind the world that hate will never defeat love, grief can turn into strength and that a place of loss can become a sanctuary of healing. Together, we will continue to open minds and hearts. We will make the Pulse Memorial a national symbol of hope, love and light,” Soto said.

However, no Senate sponsors have been identified for HR 3094, and there is no companion bill. Soto’s office said it approached Florida’s Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, but he declined. Consequently, the bill has no current path for adoption by the Senate.

onePulse has been developing a National Pulse Memorial & Museum. The permanent memorial would be built around the Pulse nightclub, which currently is the site of an interim memorial that draws numerous people to reflect. The plans also include a towering museum and education center dedicated to victims, survivors, and first responders.

“We owe it to the families and loved ones of the victims to honor their memories by dedicating a national memorial at Pulse. I’m proud to be co-leading this effort to create a place of healing for survivors and a welcoming place for all those seeking inspiration to create a better, safer, and more inclusive nation. By taking this important step, we are telling the world that we will fight to ensure no community will ever go through something like this again,” Murphy said.

“Today, I am grateful that the House has passed our legislation to make the Pulse site a national memorial. We will always honor the family, friends, and neighbors we lost that night. Today, the U.S. House moved forward legislation that will help to ensure that the memories of the victims will always be a part of our national identity and that they will never be forgotten,” Demings said.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida closes bars again as COVID-19 cases spike