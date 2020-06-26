Connect with us

Ruth’s List Florida taps new interim CEO

The organization helps elect Democratic women.

on

The Ruth’s List Florida Board of Directors named Barbara Zdravecky on Friday as the organization’s new interim CEO effective retroactively to June 24.

“Barbara is widely respected, a consummate professional and deeply committed to women’s rights. We are thrilled she will lead us through this historic election cycle” said Board Chairperson, Sen.  Arthenia Joyner.

Zdravecky previously served for 24 years as the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida.  Her efforts there included expanding healthcare services to include male identified and transgender patients, and leading the not-for-profit to become the first in the state to provide abortion services.

She also coordinated the merger of the Orlando and Collier County affiliates to expand the regional organization to service more than 45,000 patients in 22 counties.

Prior to Planned Parenthood, Zdravecky worked in hospital administration, and as a psychiatric nurse.

“For my entire career I have been called to help women and families. I am honored to see Ruth’s List through an election cycle that is so critical to the health and economic prosperity of Florida’s families.” Zdravecky said.

Ruth’s List Florida is an organization working to build a progressive Florida through recruiting and assisting Democratic women leaders to the State Cabinet, Legislature, County Commissions, City Councils and other key positions in Florida.

The organization claims to have accomplished 125 election victories and raised more than $5 million to support Democratic women running for state and local office in Florida since 2008.

More information about Ruth’s List Florida can be found online.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After his time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

