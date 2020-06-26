Ruth’s List Florida taps new interim CEO

The Ruth’s List Florida Board of Directors named Barbara Zdravecky on Friday as the organization’s new interim CEO effective retroactively to June 24.

“Barbara is widely respected, a consummate professional and deeply committed to women’s rights. We are thrilled she will lead us through this historic election cycle” said Board Chairperson, Sen. Arthenia Joyner.

Zdravecky previously served for 24 years as the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida. Her efforts there included expanding healthcare services to include male identified and transgender patients, and leading the not-for-profit to become the first in the state to provide abortion services.

She also coordinated the merger of the Orlando and Collier County affiliates to expand the regional organization to service more than 45,000 patients in 22 counties.

Prior to Planned Parenthood, Zdravecky worked in hospital administration, and as a psychiatric nurse.