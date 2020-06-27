Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Senate Republicans demand Heather Fitzenhagen fire staff, stop 'baseless attacks'

Headlines South Florida

After COVID-19 case surge, Miami-Dade to close beaches during July 4 weekend

America in Crisis Headlines

Once again, Congress unable to act during national trauma

Headlines Presidential

Democrats warn against overconfidence in fight against Donald Trump

Coronavirus Headlines

EU narrows down border list, U.S. unlikely to make the cut

Federal Headlines

Florida joins call for SCOTUS to end Obamacare
Courtesy of the Florida House.

Headlines

Senate Republicans demand Heather Fitzenhagen fire staff, stop ‘baseless attacks’

Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee recently launched attack ads in SD 27 primary.

on

Senate Republican leadership says Heather Fitzenhagen needs to fire campaign consultants or face more wrath.

Hours after launching a cable ad comparing the Fort Myers Republican to Nancy Pelosi and blasting her record on immigration and gun control, the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee issued a public ultimatum.

“While Fitzenhagen is free to enter any race she chooses, her attempts to destroy the GOP majority must end now,” reads an email from the committee.

The FRSCC, led by Republican Senate President-Designate Wilton Simpson, aims to maintain or expand the GOP majority in the upper chamber. It’s clear the political committee views Fitzenhagen’s entry into a Senate District 27 primary as a challenge to that cause.

Republican leadership, including Simpson and Senate Republican Leader Kathleen Passidomo, last year endorsed Estero Republican Ray Rodrigues for the seat.

Leaders also made clear they didn’t want primaries complicating the election season, including in safe Republican districts.

But with reports Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer attempted to force an open primary in District 27 to the benefit of Fitzenhagen, there’s been speculation the Fort Myers Republican wasn’t loyal to Republican leadership.

The newest open letter from the FRSCC says it’s time for Fitzenhagen to prove she stands with the Grand Old Party.

“This week, Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen, Republican candidate for Senate District 27, was caught talking out of both sides of her mouth by Politico, The Capitalist and the NRA’s Marion Hammer,” a letter said. “Fitzenhagen, her advisors and her campaign spokesperson launched attacks on Simpson and Senate Majority Leader Kathleen Passidomo, next in line for the Senate Presidency after Simpson.”

The Capitolist on Thursday reported on an email blast by Hammer, one of the most powerful NRA lobbyists in the country, accusing Fitzenhagen of pledging her support to Farmer for Senate President. That followed a report by POLITICO that the District 27 primary could “help Democrats’ control of the Florida Senate.”

The FRSCC said Fitzenhagen must now do several things to prove party loyalty: “unequivocally commit to voting to protect the Republican majority;” “condemn and apologize for the baseless attacks on Senate leadership;” and “immediately fire staff and consultants responsible for the baseless attacks on Senate leadership.”

A polling memo from Remington Research Group commissioned by Fitzenhagen not only tested her in a head-to-head with Rodrigues, but also the value of his leadership endorsements. The memo concluded: “These numbers are why incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson and the political establishment are scared. Not only do their endorsements mean nothing in this race, their hand-anointed candidate, Ray Rodrigues, is embarrassingly behind.”

The FRSCC also inferred negative stories about Simpson may be getting shopped to media by consultants tied to Fitzenhagen.

For what it’s worth, Fitzenhagen shortly before the FRSCC demands were released told Florida Politics she “absolutely” intends to support Simpson for Senate President and will only consider voting for Republicans in leadership positions.

She has not announced any change in personnel, nor issued any kind of apology to leadership or the committee running attack ads on her candidacy.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida closes bars again as COVID-19 cases spike