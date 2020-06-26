Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Heather Fitzenhagen says she'll vote Wilton Simpson, not Gary Farmer, for Senate Pres

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

As bars close, Ron DeSantis says he trusts Floridians to follow social distancing

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis stops fighting New York's COVID-19 Floridian quarantine

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Opponents decry Anthony Sabatini's 'Mask-Nazis' crusade as 'childish,' like 'a baby'

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'Not about politics': Nikki Fried continues mask order push

Headlines SW Florida

COVID-19 cases in Southwest Florida reach 15,000
Heather Fitzenhagen is hearing frustration among her constituents.

Headlines

Heather Fitzenhagen says she’ll vote Wilton Simpson, not Gary Farmer, for Senate Pres

She called attacks on her conservatism a “piece of fiction.”

on

Fort Myers Republican Heather Fitzenhagen says she will vote for Sen. Wilton Simpson to be Senate President next year. But she’s starting to think Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer is pulling the strings in her Senate GOP primary.

“It seems to me that Gary Farmer and the Democrats must be getting a lot of pleasure stirring this pot and making it appear the Republicans don’t have solidarity,” she said.

The comments came the same day the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee aired ads slamming Fitzenhagen’s record on abortion and immigration. The spot began appearing on cable in Senate District 27 Friday.

Florida Politics reported earlier this month Farmer, expected to become Senate President if Democrats regain control of the chamber, asked Democrat Rachel Brown to bow out of the race. That would allow Democrats and independents to vote in an open primary, something that presumably would benefit Fitzenhagen over Ray Rodrigues, who secured the endorsement of Republican Senate President-Designate Wilton Simpson last year.

Fitzenhagen doesn’t completely buy the story about Farmer’s meddling. “Is that made up too?” she said. “What I do know is all of this is to the benefit of Gary Farmer and not to the Republicans.”

The FRSCC also issued a memo Friday saying Fitzenhagen refused to commit to supporting a Republican for Senate President.

Asked directly afterward if she will support Wilton Simpson as President, Fitzenahagen said, “absolutely.”

“I have no intention of voting for anyone who is not a Republican.”

Fitzenhagen called the advertisement “a beautiful piece of fiction.” She said contrary to the content, she opposes late-term abortions and sanctuary cities. While the ad cites votes she cast regarding bills limiting both practices, she said those had to do with finer points of legislation.

“These bills have a lot of information in them,” she said.

While Fitzenhagen didn’t dispute the issue of voting against parental consent legislation, she stressed that she co-introduced E-Verify legislation awaiting the Governor’s signature.

“To assert I am soft on immigration is a fallicy,” she said.

But more than anything, Fitzenhagen said it frustrates her to see Senate Republican leadership spend any money in a primary for a GOP-leaning district.

“I would say that it’s unfortunate they don’t believe in a democracy that would allow voters to make the decision who is elected in Senate District 27 and that they feel it’s their duty to make that determination,” Fitzenhagen said.

“But second, I believe it’s a disservice to all Republicans running. We have some very tight races across the state against the Democrats that we need to win. I feel badly if money that could be allocated to help those Republicans win were to be spent on a safe Republican seat.”

District 27 at last book closing was home to 153,782 registered Republicans, 100,381 Democrats and 105,938 no-party-affiliation voters.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida closes bars again as COVID-19 cases spike