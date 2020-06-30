Last Call for 6.30.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

As far as the state government is concerned, tomorrow is New Year’s Day.

In addition to marking the start of a new fiscal year, July 1 is the effective date for more than 100 bills passed in the 2020 Legislative Session.

Most of the bills going into effect won’t have an immediate effect.

The pharmacist “collaborative practice” bill, for instance, will be on paper but not in practice pending the completion of a rule-making process.

Another bill that merely starts the ball rolling is HB 969, which puts $5 million a year into broadband infrastructure expansion along the route for the toll road expansion prioritized by Senate President Bill Galvano in the 2019 Session.

Still, there is one particularly timely bill becoming law at midnight: a reworking of the state’s stance on fireworks.

Under SB 140, consumers will no longer need to sign an archaic form stating the bottle rockets or other festive fireworks they’re buying will be used to ward off birds for agricultural purposes.

Among the other 111 bills going into effect tomorrow is the controversial ban on sunscreen bans, which blocks local governments from interfering with the sale of sunscreens that contain certain chemicals thought to degrade coral reef.

Another: the “scope of practice” bill to allow advanced practice registered nurses to operate independently of physicians — one of the top priorities of exiting House Speaker José Oliva.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 149,781 FL residents (+5,976 since Monday)

— 2,653 Non-FL residents (+117 since Monday)

Origin:

— 2,504 Travel related

— 52,063 Contact with a confirmed case

— 2,459 Both

— 92,755 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 14,580 in FL

Deaths:

— 3,604 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Monday:

Total claims: 2,757,967

— Confirmed unique claims: 2,545,605

— Claim verification queue: 175,228

— Claims processed: 2,370,377

— Claims paid: 1,584,575 (+3 since Sunday)

Total paid out: $8.26 billion (+$60 million since Sunday)

Quote of the Day

“We’re not going back, closing things. I don’t think that really is what’s driving it. People going into business is not what’s driving it.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on reversing the state’s reopening.

