Dane Eagle announces birth of first child, Ronin Theodore Eagle

Rep. Dane Eagle took a couple of days off the campaign trail to have a baby.

The Cape Coral Republican and candidate for Congress announced the birth of his son. It’s the first child for Eagle and wife Brooke Iwanski Eagle.

“It is our absolute pleasure to introduce Ronin Theodore Eagle!” Rep. Eagle wrote on Facebook.

“He landed at 12:53 p.m. on 6.26.20 and is a perfect little warrior. He’s stubborn yet easygoing — an anomaly his parents have mastered, so we’re certain he’s ours. He and Brooke are doing awesome.”

Eagles thanks Lee Health officials, with a particular shoutout to certified midwife Mandi Wade.

The Eagled wed on Oct. 1 last year in a ceremony in Iceland. In January, the couple announced they were expecting their first child.

Eagle told Florida Politics he took a brief respite from campaigning from Thursday through Saturday while his wife was in the hospital.

The birth came as Eagle continues to run for Congress in Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He’s one of nine Republicans actively vying for a seat left open by retiring Rep. Francis Rooney.

Currently, the House Republican Leader, he received congratulatory messages on Facebook from brother-in-law and Rep. Mike LaRosa, as well as Sen. Dennis Baxley, Reps. Scott Plakon, Chip LaMarca, Ralph Massullo, Bruce Antone, Amber Mariano and Bob Rommel, former Rep. Bob Cortes and Ray Pilon, and countless other politicians from both sides of the aisle.

Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson, one of Eagle’s primary opponents for Congress, also sent congratulations. “This is the best of life for sure,” Henderson wrote. “You all look very healthy, and happy. Outstanding!”

Eagle said he won’t be able to take a break for campaigning for long, and will be back in action on Monday when he has a fundraiser scheduled at 5:30 p.m. at Suncoast Beverage in Fort Myers.