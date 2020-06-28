Connect with us

Dane Eagle announces birth of first child, Ronin Theodore Eagle

UK tour operator scraps Florida visits over Disney measures

The NBA is coming back, and here’s 10 things to know

NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021

NBA, players' union say sparking social change will be goal of restart

Rep. Dane Eagle took a couple of days off the campaign trail to have a baby.

The Cape Coral Republican and candidate for Congress announced the birth of his son. It’s the first child for Eagle and wife Brooke Iwanski Eagle.

“It is our absolute pleasure to introduce Ronin Theodore Eagle!” Rep. Eagle wrote on Facebook.

“He landed at 12:53 p.m. on 6.26.20 and is a perfect little warrior. He’s stubborn yet easygoing — an anomaly his parents have mastered, so we’re certain he’s ours. He and Brooke are doing awesome.”

Eagles thanks Lee Health officials, with a particular shoutout to certified midwife Mandi Wade.

The Eagled wed on Oct. 1 last year in a ceremony in Iceland. In January, the couple announced they were expecting their first child.

Eagle told Florida Politics he took a brief respite from campaigning from Thursday through Saturday while his wife was in the hospital.

The birth came as Eagle continues to run for Congress in Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He’s one of nine Republicans actively vying for a seat left open by retiring Rep. Francis Rooney.

Currently, the House Republican Leader, he received congratulatory messages on Facebook from brother-in-law and Rep. Mike LaRosa, as well as Sen. Dennis Baxley, Reps. Scott Plakon, Chip LaMarca, Ralph Massullo, Bruce Antone, Amber Mariano and Bob Rommel, former Rep. Bob Cortes and Ray Pilon, and countless other politicians from both sides of the aisle.

Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson, one of Eagle’s primary opponents for Congress, also sent congratulations. “This is the best of life for sure,” Henderson wrote. “You all look very healthy, and happy. Outstanding!”

Eagle said he won’t be able to take a break for campaigning for long, and will be back in action on Monday when he has a fundraiser scheduled at 5:30 p.m. at Suncoast Beverage in Fort Myers.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

  1. Sonja Fitch

    June 28, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    Congrats! Stay home wash hands social distance and wear a mask! The life you protect may be that precious joy!

