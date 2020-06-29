‘Dark world’ looms if Chinese ‘thugs’ take over, warns Rick Scott

Sen. Rick Scott continued to step up anti-Chinese rhetoric Monday, asserting that it would be a “dark world” if Chinese “thugs” controlled it.

The comments were made as part of a wide-ranging interview with The Federalist, a conservative movement website.

“The Communist Party of China is in for world domination … And so it’ll be a pretty dark world … I don’t believe it’ll happen … If we do our job,” Scott said in an interview that ran Monday.

That fight against Chinese “thugs” won’t be easy, Scott said later in the interview.

“I think it’s gonna be a very difficult time because we have allowed Communist China to take advantage of us for decades. We’ve elected people that have been apologists for Communist China. We have people that have allowed them to take advantage of our citizens, take our jobs, take our companies,” Scott asserted.

Those apologists, he said, include Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee in 2020.

“But when Biden became the nominee for the Democratic Party, and he’s soft on China…watch the U.S. Senate now, the Democrats got soft on China,” Scott said, describing the Democrat as “an apologist for China.”

The Senator went on to reiterate previous calls on American consumers to boycott Chinese merchandise.

“I just think that where we are right now is…the public has come to the conclusion that China is our adversary. So the biggest thing we can do right now, we have to pass a law: Stop buying anything from Communist China. Nothing. Don’t buy any products from them,” Scott said.

“Now, it will require the Walmarts, the Amazons, the Targets to start telling us where things are made, but if they do, it’s gonna have a devastating impact on the Chinese economy.”

The Senator has been unrelenting in rhetorical criticism of the Chinese Communist Party in the year and a half since he has been in the Senate, making a push in global media to enlist allies in what he has called a “New Cold War” with Beijing.