Rick Scott enlists Australia in ‘New Cold War’ with China

A “new Cold War” is upon us, says U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and he wants Australia on America’s side.

Scott, in a friendly article in the Sydney Morning Herald, was less than friendly towards the regime in Beijing.

“Every democracy needs to stand up for what they believe in,” Scott said. “If you believe in fair trade, that’s not what China believes in. If you believe in human rights, that’s not what China believes in.”

The new Cold War, Scott added, is at Beijing’s behest.

“They believe in world domination by the Communist Party of China. The way I look at it is that the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party [Xi Jinping] has made a decision to have a cold war against the United States and democracies around the world,” Scott said.

“We ought to do this together. All democracies are going to have to say to themselves: are they going to continue to appease the Communist Party of China, which is clearly focused on world domination and has taken jobs from democracies all over the world and stolen technologies from all over the world?”

The tough talk is nothing new for Scott, who has sparred with China since going to the Senate last year. But the New Cold War phrasing is of more recent vintage.

“American companies have come to the realization that Communist China is not our friend,” Scott said in May. “Think of how all these companies have been devastated by what Communist China did. We’ve got to fight against an adversary and it’s called the Communist Party of China.”

Scott continues to joust with Chinese media also. And sometimes they take his bait.

“Ugly politicians like Scott have become the source of rumors and lies about China. It seems they would like to make false accusations against China as long as they can fool Americans, even if only a small group of voters, to gain votes,” the Global Times, a CCP paper, asserted Monday.