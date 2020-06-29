Gov. Ron DeSantis says state workers pay raise was ‘merited’

Amid the roughly $1 billion worth of cuts made Monday, proposed pay raises for state employees went untouched during Gov. Ron DeSantis‘s historic budget slash.
DeSantis told reporters at the Capitol that the raises were well earned.
“We were able to make the numbers work,” DeSantis said. “A lot of people have worked very hard over these last three or four months. I know many of our key agencies have been working around the clock so I thought it was merited and I wouldn’t have done if we couldn’t’ make the numbers work, but I think we made them work.”
Pay raises were just one of the hundreds items facing possible veto by the Governor.
Now safe from his red ink, Florida’s roughly 90,000 state workers will see a 3% percent pay increase for a total of $249 million.
Florida has consistently ranked among the bottom tier of state employee salaries per capita in recent years. The Sunshine State also ranks among the lowest in average state employee salary.
Florida’s budget, which was was cut from $93.2 billion to $92.2 billion, will take effect Wednesday.
Jessy
June 29, 2020 at 2:12 pm
I wonder what desantis is doing for the thousands of local essential workers that have been working MUCH HARDER for way more then a few month’s, have families to care for & are putting their lives at risk every single day with low pay? They’re not sitting collecting unemployment so they’re busting their ass & getting way less pay. What about all those ppl? Desantis to me is nothing more then trumps mouth piece & suck up. He can’t do anything that puts the local ppl 1st. He’s such a loser. Can’t wait till He’s GONE!.
Register to vote by July 20
June 29, 2020 at 2:17 pm
DeSantis does not have control over the budget of the grocery store or the hospital or some other private entity where essential workers work.
He can give state employees raises because that’s the budget he control.
I’m not a fan of DeSantis but I’m glad that the state employees are getting raises.