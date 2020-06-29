Gov. Ron DeSantis says state workers pay raise was ‘merited’

Amid the roughly $1 billion worth of cuts made Monday, proposed pay raises for state employees went untouched during Gov. Ron DeSantis‘s historic budget slash.

DeSantis told reporters at the Capitol that the raises were well earned.

“We were able to make the numbers work,” DeSantis said. “A lot of people have worked very hard over these last three or four months. I know many of our key agencies have been working around the clock so I thought it was merited and I wouldn’t have done if we couldn’t’ make the numbers work, but I think we made them work.”

Pay raises were just one of the hundreds items facing possible veto by the Governor.

Now safe from his red ink, Florida’s roughly 90,000 state workers will see a 3% percent pay increase for a total of $249 million.

Florida has consistently ranked among the bottom tier of state employee salaries per capita in recent years. The Sunshine State also ranks among the lowest in average state employee salary.

Florida’s budget, which was was cut from $93.2 billion to $92.2 billion, will take effect Wednesday.