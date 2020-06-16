Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

'Veto equivalent of the Red Wedding': Budget slashing to come this month

Corona Economics Headlines

More than 2.5 million Floridians have now filed for unemployment since the pandemic began

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida gas prices push past $2 per gallon

Corona Economics Headlines

With coronavirus a new health challenge, Florida Chamber launches statewide Safety Council

Corona Economics Headlines

European vacations are back, but not yet for Americans

Corona Economics Headlines

Baseball players say talks futile, tell MLB to order return
Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the media after the Legislature passed the 2020-2021 state budget.

Corona Economics

‘Veto equivalent of the Red Wedding’: Budget slashing to come this month

A Special Session before November seems unlikely, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis will take a heavy-handed approach to the budget for the state’s next fiscal year in the face of revenue shortfalls from the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s going to be a lot more vetos. It’ll be a lot of red,” DeSantis warned.

His colorful picture: “It’s kind of the veto equivalent of the Red Wedding from Game of Thrones.”

This Session, the Governor earned wins on teacher pay raises, the Sadowski Affordable Housing Trust Fund and environmental funding. But even some of those priorities, including state employee pay raises, are put under pressure with the Governor looking to cut between half to a full billion dollars.

Some items from his budget could get the ax, but he dismissed the possibility of something as big as teacher pay raises getting nixed.

“We want to obviously deliver as many of the priorities as we can, but it’s just a situation where I created a budget under certain assumptions and conditions,” DeSantis said. “The Legislature did a budget under certain assumptions and conditions, and even though the pandemic was here once we laid the budget on the desk, there was a radical change between that second week of March in terms of the messaging coming out of places like Washington where they said you could go on a cruise, you can still go to a campaign rally. And then it seemed like a week or ten days later, shut everything down.”

As for a Special Session, the Governor said the cuts he’ll make to the budget will be sufficient to keep the budget afloat, at least through November.

“There’s going to be things that are in my budget that I’m definitely going to veto just because the fiscal picture’s different,” he said.

DeSantis has until the end of the month to sign the budget, which will kick in for the start of the next fiscal year on July 1. Lawmaker’s approved version has still not officially reached his desk since he asked legislative leaders in March to hold on to the $93.2 billion spending plan to buy time for the economy to track its course and for Congress to outline federal assistance.

Florida’s tax revenue returned $878.1 million, or 29.4%, less than anticipated, for April amid the opening volley of the pandemic. Those shortcomings wiped out the more than $200 million surplus generated in the first three months of 2020.

April’s report largely reflects sales tax receipts from March, before the state entered its lockdown. The May report, coming later this month, will likely show a larger revenue hit than the nearly $900 million from the month prior.

“I think we probably are going to recover hopefully quicker than maybe we thought two months ago, but between the vetos, and I’m going to hold back some agency spending, and then we have identified some CARES Act money which will be able to be used,” DeSantis said. “I have no worries about us getting to the election.”

The Florida TaxWatch last week flagged $136.3 million from 180 “budget turkeys” that it says weren’t fully vetted in the Legislature’s plan. But on top of those budget items, the watchdog group recommended the Governor veto all member projects, even outside of the turkeys, unless it is vital to Floridians, such as health care projects.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.