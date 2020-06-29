Connect with us

Headlines Influence

House budget chair Travis Cummings backs Governor's veto decisions

Headlines SW Florida

Education funding vetoes hit Southwest Florida, including in Bill Galvano's district

Headlines Influence

Gov. DeSantis signs corona-impacted state budget; vetoes more than $1 billion

Headlines Influence

'Universities of Distinction' funding cut from state budget

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Miami-Dade Democrats file complaint over $1K donation to Rhonda Rebman Lopez from David Rivera consulting firm

Headlines Tallahassee

Gov. Ron DeSantis says state workers pay raise was 'merited'
Rep. Travis Cummings talked budget.

Headlines

House budget chair Travis Cummings backs Governor’s veto decisions

Budget chair takes no issue with big cuts.

on

Outgoing House budget chair Rep. Travis Cummings was optimistic about the budget the Legislature passed in March.

But with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic requiring significant cuts from the spending plan, the Clay County Republican (like everyone else in the Legislature) could only watch and wait as Gov. Ron DeSantis mulled the document.

As state reserves, both in the general fund and for unemployment compensation, dwindled, and the days grew short before the beginning of the new fiscal year on July 1, it was clear this would be a record year of vetoes.

Despite the projects left to wait for a more favorable economic picture, Cummings understood that the budget adjustments would be major this year.

“A little over a billion dollars,” was how Cummings described the cuts in a Monday phone call.

The Appropriations Chair did not micromanage the process of picking and choosing what got cut.

“I try to leave the Governor alone,” Cummings said, noting that he did talk to staff about a variety of things, including but not limited to budget decisions.

But given revenue shortfalls in the spring, cuts were inevitable, given the “big task” of trying to make a pre-coronavirus spending plan retrofit a new reality.

While Cummings is in office until November, and is “up for the challenge” of a Special Session should one be called, he doesn’t expect that. Rather, the next few months will be the prelude to an upcoming organizational session, as Speaker-designate Chris Sprowls prepares to take the gavel.

Overall, despite the billion dollars in vetoes being the story of the day, what was preserved was significant, Cummings noted.

Teacher pay raises, state worker pay raises, environmental spending, and other wishlist items made it. And with an assist from $250 million in federal CARES Act money, affordable housing is technically fully funded also even after $225 million in cuts.

By and large, at least on the big ticket items, Cummings believes that cuts leaned more toward new spending than “programs and services working well today.”

Despite an 18-page veto list, he noted that the kind of pressure from previous years from those receiving benefits from member projects just wasn’t there.

“We used to get a lot of calls. Not so much this year,” Cummings said, noting that people seemed to understand that the task in front of DeSantis would be “extremely difficult.”

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida closes bars again as COVID-19 cases spike