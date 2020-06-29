House budget chair Travis Cummings backs Governor’s veto decisions

Outgoing House budget chair Rep. Travis Cummings was optimistic about the budget the Legislature passed in March.

But with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic requiring significant cuts from the spending plan, the Clay County Republican (like everyone else in the Legislature) could only watch and wait as Gov. Ron DeSantis mulled the document.

As state reserves, both in the general fund and for unemployment compensation, dwindled, and the days grew short before the beginning of the new fiscal year on July 1, it was clear this would be a record year of vetoes.

Despite the projects left to wait for a more favorable economic picture, Cummings understood that the budget adjustments would be major this year.

“A little over a billion dollars,” was how Cummings described the cuts in a Monday phone call.

The Appropriations Chair did not micromanage the process of picking and choosing what got cut.

“I try to leave the Governor alone,” Cummings said, noting that he did talk to staff about a variety of things, including but not limited to budget decisions.

But given revenue shortfalls in the spring, cuts were inevitable, given the “big task” of trying to make a pre-coronavirus spending plan retrofit a new reality.

While Cummings is in office until November, and is “up for the challenge” of a Special Session should one be called, he doesn’t expect that. Rather, the next few months will be the prelude to an upcoming organizational session, as Speaker-designate Chris Sprowls prepares to take the gavel.

Overall, despite the billion dollars in vetoes being the story of the day, what was preserved was significant, Cummings noted.

Teacher pay raises, state worker pay raises, environmental spending, and other wishlist items made it. And with an assist from $250 million in federal CARES Act money, affordable housing is technically fully funded also even after $225 million in cuts.

By and large, at least on the big ticket items, Cummings believes that cuts leaned more toward new spending than “programs and services working well today.”

Despite an 18-page veto list, he noted that the kind of pressure from previous years from those receiving benefits from member projects just wasn’t there.

“We used to get a lot of calls. Not so much this year,” Cummings said, noting that people seemed to understand that the task in front of DeSantis would be “extremely difficult.”