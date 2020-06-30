Former AG candidate Sean Shaw backs Maureen Porras in HD 105

Former Democratic Attorney General nominee and former Rep. Sean Shaw is endorsing Maureen Porras in House District 105.

Porras, an immigration attorney, is competing against former HD 105 candidate Javier Estevez for the Democratic nomination.

“Maureen has a proven record of standing up for justice and human rights,” Shaw said Tuesday.

“She has used her voice to defend others and to elevate important issues facing the community. She has clear and workable solutions to protect Floridians and reform our broken systems. Now more than ever, Maureen is the fighter and leader that we need in Tallahassee.”

Shaw previously represented House District 61, which covers parts of Hillsborough County. He then competed in the 2018 Attorney General contest, losing to Republican candidate Ashley Moody.

Shaw’s father, Leander J. Shaw Jr., was a Chief Justice of the Florida Supreme Court.

“I am proud to be endorsed by one of Florida’s most respected Democratic leaders, Sean Shaw,” Porras added Tuesday.

“His work and commitment to economic and social justice have made a significant impact in our communities. Sean’s unwavering dedication to make Florida a safer, more just place for all people is inspiring and I look forward to his mentoring and guidance as we work to flip District 105 this November.”

Porras is battling Estevez for the chance to replace outgoing Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, who is pursuing a Senate seat. Estevez lost the 2018 race to Rodriguez by just 417 votes.

Bibiana Potestad, J. David Borrero and Pedro Barrios have also qualified in the race as Republicans. HD 105 covers parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties.