6,093 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths reported Tuesday

State health officials reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases over recent days, tallying 6,093 new diagnoses in the latest update.

Now 152,434 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Florida. Another 58 state residents died, raising the death toll to 3,505 residents and 98 non-residents.

Additionally, 226 Floridians were confirmed with COVID-19 in hospitals, raising that overall count to 14,580.

The record number of newly reported cases came Saturday, when the Department of Health (DOH) showed 9,585 new cases. But despite a drop off Sunday and Monday, the percent positivity rate has remained high, which Gov. Ron DeSantis says indicates a growing pandemic.

Officials have not yet published the positivity rates for Monday.

DeSantis has also said the growing pandemic is mostly, if not exclusively, limited to young Floridians. The median age of new cases plummeted from the 50s to the early and mid-30s in the last few weeks, returning Sunday to 37.

Officials have tested a total 1.9 million people for COVID-19 in the state.

While South Florida remains the largest hot spot of the virus, cases are also growing in Central Florida, Southwest Florida and the Jacksonville area.

DOH reported 1,598 new cases in Miami-Dade County, where now 36,820 have tested positive. Broward County added 579 cases to reach 15,624 and Palm Beach County has 14,150 overall, including 429 more in Tuesday’s report.

Hillsborough County has 10,752 after receiving 429 new positives. Cases in Pinellas County are also on the rise with 6,487 total, an increase of 227.

Orange County, another resurgent county, now has 10,314 cases after counting 300 new positives.

Duval County reports 5,839 total cases, an increase of 251.

Lee County shows 5,588 cases, a jump of 225 cases. And Collier County had an increase of 78 cases to hit 4,225 overall.