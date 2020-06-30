Rest In Peace: William Gregory Turbeville

It is with deep sadness that we report on the passing of William Gregory Turbeville, a lobbyist with Ballard Partners.

The following is a statement from Brian D. Ballard:

It is with tremendous sadness that I must share the passing of a long-time partner and friend, William Gregory Turbeville, who passed away today after a valiant fight against an illness that may have sapped his energy but never his spirit.

Greg was well-known in and beyond Florida, as a policy director for former Governor Jeb Bush and Chief of Staff for former House Speaker/now FSU President John Thrasher. Public service was in his DNA, and he constantly provided that service honorably and selflessly.

What wasn’t as well-known was his love of music, always armed with a guitar and a thirst for some of his generation’s most popular bands. It was a passion matched by another unquenchable love: he was a huge FSU Seminoles fan, garnet and gold proud.

As much as Greg merited respect with his ideas, he always wore life – and a love for others – on both sleeves.

We feel great sorrow for his family, and our hearts go out to them, because to us Greg will always be family.

Everyone in the Ballard Partners family was honored to call him our colleague and our friend and we will all miss him dearly.

May he rest in peace.