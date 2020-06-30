Connect with us

Rest In Peace: William Gregory Turbeville

Rest In Peace: William Gregory Turbeville

Greg was well-known as a policy director for former Governor Jeb Bush.

on

It is with deep sadness that we report on the passing of William Gregory Turbeville, a lobbyist with Ballard Partners.

The following is a statement from Brian D. Ballard:

It is with tremendous sadness that I must share the passing of a long-time partner and friend, William Gregory Turbeville, who passed away today after a valiant fight against an illness that may have sapped his energy but never his spirit.

Greg was well-known in and beyond Florida, as a policy director for former Governor Jeb Bush and Chief of Staff for former House Speaker/now FSU President John Thrasher. Public service was in his DNA, and he constantly provided that service honorably and selflessly.

What wasn’t as well-known was his love of music, always armed with a guitar and a thirst for some of his generation’s most popular bands. It was a passion matched by another unquenchable love: he was a huge FSU Seminoles fan, garnet and gold proud.

As much as Greg merited respect with his ideas, he always wore life – and a love for others – on both sleeves.

We feel great sorrow for his family, and our hearts go out to them, because to us Greg will always be family.

Everyone in the Ballard Partners family was honored to call him our colleague and our friend and we will all miss him dearly.

May he rest in peace.

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Orlando Rising and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

  1. ron book

    June 30, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    a man of intelligence, ethics, morals, decency, responsibility, and overall good human being. a terrible loss for all of us who knew him. he hid his intensity, but was always focused on mission and the matter before him with a fierce desire to get the job done. a man of true integrity and loyalty. my family all sends thoughts and prayers to his family and to the family he had at brian’s firm.

