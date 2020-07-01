Florida becomes first state to protect DNA from life, disability insurers

Connect with us

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed Chris Sprowls' DNA privacy bill.

HB 1189 would expand protections against using genetic data for insurance purposes.

When the month rolls into July at midnight, Florida will be the first state to guarantee DNA privacy for customers’ life, disability, and long-term care insurance.

State and federal law already prevent health insurance providers from demanding customers hand over the results of their DNA tests like 23andMe or AncestryDNA. But the new law (HB 1189) will add those protections for the three additional types of insurance.

House Speaker-Designate Chris Sprowls spearheaded that effort to patch a prospective problem he envisioned when he was applying for life insurance. While he was on hold on the telephone waiting for assistance, the Clearwater Republican said he was struck by advertisements from genetic testing companies encouraging people to buy tests.

Insurers have noted that information gleaned from genetic testing, such as a person’s medical predispositions, could be used to lower insurance premiums across the board. But while insurance companies aren’t yet using that data, that would punish genetic losers who would see a premium hike, lawmakers said.

Individuals could still volunteer their genetic information from third-party tests to those insurance companies. And genetic tests included in a medical report are fair game for insurance companies, not that insurers yet use genetic data for that purpose.

The Senate approved the bill 35-3 with Democratic Sen. Kevin Rader and Republican Sens. Jeff Brandes and Joe Gruters dissenting. Likely with a little help from Sprowls, the measure passed the House unanimously.

Dr. Robert Gleeson, a medical consultant for the American Council of Life Insurers, has opposed the bill in past years.

Lakeland Republican Sen. Kelli Stargel led the Senate effort.

“While countless Floridians have used DNA testing kits to learn more about their background or identify potential health risks, they didn’t sign up in order for insurers to access this personal information and then base their policies on it,” Stargel said in a prepared statement at the bill’s passage. “We are elected to protect Floridians, and this good public policy protects them from insurers invading their private personal DNA data and using it against them.”

Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

