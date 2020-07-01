Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Miami-Dade to limit access to restaurants, hotels ahead of 4th of July weekend

2020 Headlines

Ross Spano using public funds for rule-breaking Facebook ads

Headlines Jax

Florida Sheriff floats deputizing all gun owners in county to battle protests

America in Crisis Headlines

The fight over removing Florida’s oldest Civil War monument

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

UF medical professor: Infections will rise for weeks to come

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.1.20
Image via AP.

Headlines

Miami-Dade to limit access to restaurants, hotels ahead of 4th of July weekend

Restaurants seating more than eight will have new hours of operation as of Wednesday night.

on

Miami-Dade County is increasing its restrictions on restaurants and hotels as officials attempt to scale back on large gatherings ahead of the July 4 weekend.

The county already announced beaches would be closed through the weekend, starting July 3. The move was made in response to a sizable uptick in COVID-19 spread in recent weeks.

Starting Wednesday evening at 11:59 p.m., restaurants that seat more than eight people must close to in-person service from midnight until 6 a.m., Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez announced late Tuesday with an amended emergency order.

“We must take this action to tamp down Miami-Dade County’s recent rise in COVID-19 cases,” Giménez said. “Too many people were crowding into restaurants late at night, turning these establishments into breeding grounds for this deadly virus.”

Customers would still be allowed to pick up a late night meal at those locations or order delivery.

Wednesday morning, Doug Hanks of the Miami Herald reported additional changes were coming for hotels.

Hotel pools must be closed from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m.. While open, the pool area must be limited to 50% capacity and restricted to hotel guests only. Alcohol sales are barred prior to 11 a.m.

Hotel rooms will also be limited to guests only. The rules task hotel operators to “strictly observe room occupancy limits.”

The updated rules go into effect July 3, just in time for the holiday weekend.

The county is making changes due to the virus’s spread among the younger population. In addition to closing beaches, the Mayor’s recent order also shuttered parks for public viewing of firework displays. Residents must watch those shows from their homes.

Gatherings of more than 50 people will be banned as a means to shut down July 4 parades.

City officials throughout Miami-Dade have been increasing social distancing regulations as well.

Giménez announced an increase in enforcement a week-and-a-half ago at a news conference alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis.

However, at that same meeting, he also downplayed the severity of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

“We always expected that as we open the economy, we would have more positive rates,” Giménez explained. “We don’t see this as concerning.”

The spike has only accelerated since then, leading to an abrupt shift from the Mayor. Giménez has also threatened to extend beach closures if residents continue to shirk social distancing recommendations.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. S.B. Anthony

    July 1, 2020 at 9:50 am

    “restaurants which seat more than eight people must close to in-person service from midnight until 6 a.m.”

    Ridiculous. All in person dining should be prohibited and restaurants limited to curbside pick up or delivery until,
    at least, the fall.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis extends eviction moratorium in order’s final hours.