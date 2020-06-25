Connect with us

South Florida

Miami Beach extends COVID-19 emergency measures through July 1

Headlines South Florida

South Florida tri-county area adds 1,586 COVID-19 cases, share of positive tests dips day-to-day

South Florida

Pro-Hispanic PAC backs Gregory Tony for Broward Sheriff

South Florida

Labor group backs Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor

South Florida

Palm Beach County to require masks in public as Lois Frankel bashes state and federal COVID-19 response

Headlines South Florida

Several Miami-Dade cities to require masks in public amid recent rise in COVID cases

South Florida

Miami Beach extends COVID-19 emergency measures through July 1

Miami Beach originally declared a state of emergency on March 12.

on

Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales is extending the city’s emergency measures through July 1 as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the region.

“COVID-19 is still very active in Miami-Dade County,” read a release from the city Thursday. “Businesses must adhere to the mandatory guidelines for re-opening that have been promulgated by both the City of Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County.”

Those restrictions include social distancing mandates including staying 6 feet away from others.

Miami Beach has begun to open some businesses in recent weeks such as restaurants and retail establishments. Beaches have also opened.

Earlier this month, however, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said he would not move forward with any additional reopening measures due to the recent rise in cases. The city has not yet begun pulling back on areas of the city that have been reopened.

Miami Beach originally declared a state of emergency on March 12. The city has been among the most cautious of any South Florida city when it comes to COVID-19 safety measures.

City officials followed the state of emergency with a stay-at-home order on March 23. In the ensuing two weeks, Miami Beach begin implementing strict safety measures for customers and employees at essential businesses.

Coronavirus cases have risen throughout the state in recent weeks. The same is especially true in South Florida.

Miami-Dade has been part of that troubling trend.

From June 11-17, Miami-Dade added an average of 420 cases per day and had an overall positivity rate of 8.7% in that span.

The following week, from June 18-24, the county had an average of 716 new cases per day with a positivity rate of 14.6%.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?