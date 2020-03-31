Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Miami Beach to limit occupancy of 'essential businesses,' requires customers and employees to be six feet apart

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Here's which Florida communities have lockdown or stay at home orders in place

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Worst day yet for coronavirus in Florida: 1K new cases, 14 deaths

Corona Economics Headlines

Nikki Fried pushes for stimulus money for farmers

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 3.31.20 — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics

Headlines Tampa Bay

Woman distressed over coronavirus pandemic fires on St. Pete Police officer
A woman buys fruits at a supermarket in Bergisch Gladbach that is open in the morning only for elderly people from 65 years to minimize their risk of infection due to the coronavirus outbreak in Germany, Friday, March 20, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Headlines

Miami Beach to limit occupancy of ‘essential businesses,’ requires customers and employees to be six feet apart

Those businesses must also provide hand sanitizers and disinfecting wipes.

on

Miami Beach is ramping up its social distancing efforts, putting multiple restrictions on essential businesses as those limited outlets continue to operate.

The city had already shut down all nonessential businesses. But per a Tuesday Emergency Order, those businesses that remain open will be limited to 50% capacity. All customers and employees must remain six feet apart as well.

Those businesses must also provide disinfecting wipes “at points of entrance, cash registers, and/or other appropriate locations, subject to availability.” Employees must be designated to wipe down carts, cash registers, “and other areas as frequently as possible.” Those stores will be required to offer hand sanitizer for customers and employees as well.

Finally, all self-serve food stations — such as salad bars — are ordered to close. Stores are also mandated to stop offering free samples.

Additionally, the order folds in portions of a Miami-Dade County Emergency Order closing “all common use areas in all residential or commercial buildings, including pools, hot tubs, golf courses, tennis courts, basketball courts, fitness centers, gymnasiums and other common use amenities.”

FMA_stpeter_blog_305ad728x90

That comes one day after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order instituting a region-wide “safer-at-home” order spanning Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

In an email blast promoting the new Emergency Order, Miami Beach officials also warned travelers of the Governor’s EO ordering travelers from Connecticut, Louisiana New York and New Jersey to self-isolate for 14 days.

“The Governor’s Executive Orders are mandatory, and compliance with these orders is a critical part of the city’s collective efforts to curb the potential spread of COVID-19 in Miami Beach,” the announcement read.

Miami-Dade County continues to lead the state in confirmed coronavirus cases. As of Tuesday morning, the county had 1,926 confirmed positive tests. That’s more than 700 more than the second-highest county — Broward — which has 1,209 confirmed positives.

Most who show symptoms develop a fever or cough and may have trouble breathing, though they do recover. Older individuals and those with underlying health risks are susceptible to developing more severe symptoms, however.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to do to get your government stimulus check.