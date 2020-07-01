Here’s what $1,161,200 will buy you at the 2020 RNC

Connect with us

In this June 20, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. President Donald Trump is sharpening his focus on his ardent base of supporters as polls show a diminished standing for the president in battleground states that will decide the 2020 election.

There are countless ways to spend a million dollars: a swanky one bed-room Manhattan apartment, a fancy new sports car or even a high-end vacation around the globe, to just name a few.

But for those who opted to contribute $1,161,200 toward President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign, a “Presidential Trust” package awaits them at the 2020 National Republican Convention on Aug. 24 in Jacksonville.

According to a flyer from the campaign, those who annually contributed more than $1.6 million to the reelection effort will receive a reserved hotel room with priority booking on Amelia Island, VIP concierge service, an exclusive behind-the-scene tour, and a private lounge access and priority seating at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Premier donors will also earn access to the Chairman’s Lunch, a Presidential Trustee designation on the Convention Celebration credential and a listing on the Convention Celebration program.

In total, 14 packages are available for donors with the smallest, least expensive being the President’s Club.

The President’s Club package is available for those who have contributed between $1,000 to $5,600 annually.

The package only includes a reserved hotel room, access to the Convention Celebration activities and “hospitality.”

Other packages are labeled with a Trump-style flare such as the Trump Train, MAGA Eagles and the Builders Club.

The Republican National Convention comes to Jacksonville after a back-and-forth between Trump and Charlotte, North Carolina over facial masks and caps on crowd capacity.

The decision to move to Jacksonville was touted as a victory for the President and Florida Republicans.

On Monday, however, Jacksonville issued city-wide a mask order to the surprise of many.

“Every person over the age of six (6) who is in a public space shall wear a face mask or covering when not about to engage in social distancing,” the order mandates.

While it is yet to be known if the mask mandate will remain in effect come time for the convention, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump believes wearing a mask is left best as a personal choice.

“He encourages people to make whatever decision is best for their safety, but he did say to me he has no problem with masks and to do whatever your local jurisdiction requests of you,” McEnany said of the President.

A early June poll commissioned by the Republican Voters Against Trump showed a majority of Duval voters do not want the Republican National Convention in their city this Summer.

Here’s the official pdf.

 

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After his time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

  1. Ocean Joe

    July 1, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Trump always trying to divide us, now we’ll have wealthy donors battling each other for those 14 packages. This billionaire on billionaire violence has got to stop.

