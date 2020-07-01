Rick Scott reheats ‘defund the police’ feud with AOC

Sen. Rick Scott seemed to enjoyed trolling U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez so much a few weeks ago that on Wednesday he did it again.

As was the case in June, the subject was the New York Congress member’s call to “defund the police.”

“The media keeps telling us that when the Left says “defund the police” they don’t actually mean defund the police. But the Left keeps telling us they do in fact mean defund the police. This is the most ridiculous & irresponsible policy idea that’s been suggested in my lifetime,” Scott tweeted Wednesday.

The subject of Scott’s ire was the New York City budget, objected to by Ocasio-Cortez on the grounds that “defunding police means defunding police,” the New York Post reported.

“It does not mean budget tricks or funny math. It does not mean moving school police officers from the NYPD budget to the Department of Education’s budget so the exact same police remain in schools,” she said.

The Senator has shown a propensity for what mostly has been a one-sided conflict with the mediagenic Congresswoman, perhaps best illustrated in the aforementioned Fox News hit in June.

“I’ve never heard her say anything that made any sense,” a smirking Scott said, before going on to repeat familiar points about the need for police funding.

However, there have been occasions when Ocasio-Cortez and the Senator mixed it up.

Scott attacked the so-called Green New Deal in 2019.

“What’s next? Will we have to register sharp knives? Maybe @AOC will make us register every time we buy meat as part of her #GreenNewDeal,” he asked, before the Congresswoman slammed him.

“That a sitting US Senator can say something lacking so much critical thinking + honesty is embarrassing to the institution. If you were a female candidate, maybe you’d be called ‘unlikeable,’ ‘crazy,’ or ‘uninformed.’ But since you’re not, this inadequacy is accepted as normal.”

Assuming AOC takes the bait this time, the post will be updated.