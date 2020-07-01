Amanda Makki passes $1M mark in CD 13 campaign

Amanda Makki says her campaign has now raised more than $1 million for her race to flip Florida’s 13th Congressional District blue in November.

Makki is running in a crowded Republican Party for the chance to take on incumbent Charlie Crist in the Pinellas County district.

Makki didn’t say how much her campaign raised in the second quarter of 2020, which covers April-June, but prior to April she had already raised nearly $750,000, meaning she had to have raised at least $250,000.

“My team and I are grateful for all the support that our campaign has received. Over a year ago, we led the way to bring bold and effective conservative representation to Pinellas County and now we are full steam ahead,” Makki said.

“For too long Charlie Crist hasn’t reflected the people of Pinellas. I remain committed now more than ever that we must have leadership in Washington who supports our President, defends our Constitution, and fights against socialism. I am the only candidate in the nation who can take on radicals like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tilab when I get to Congress.”

Depending on how much more Makki raised than $1 million, her campaign hasn’t officially filed its Q2 financials, her latest fundraising haul might have fallen short of competitor Anna Paulina Luna who brought in more than $410,000 during the same quarter.

Though even if Makki fell short this round, her overall total still puts her on top. Luna has raised nearly $800,000.

Makki also has GOP establishment momentum. She’s recently brought in endorsements from military veterans including Sen. Joni Ernst, the first female combat veteran ever elected to the U.S. Sen.

Other endorsing veterans include Congressmen Michael Waltz (Lt. Colonel), Congressman Neal Dunn (Major), and combat veteran Robert O’Neill of the elite Navy SEAL team 6, who shot Osama bin Laden.

The veteran endorsements are important for Makki as she takes on Luna, a military veteran herself.

The two also face former attorney Sheila Griffin, political newcomer Sharon Barry Newby and George Buck, who unsuccessfully challenged Crist in 2018. Of those, only Buck has raised significant funds.

None match Crist’s fundraising might as an incumbent. Crist has raised nearly $1.8 million, not counting Q2 earnings.