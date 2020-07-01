Connect with us

2020

Amanda Makki passes $1M mark in CD 13 campaign

2020 Headlines

Darren Aquino says it's time to "pick a side" in coming civil war

2020

Anna Paulina Luna raises $410K in Q2

2020 Headlines

Ross Spano using public funds for rule-breaking Facebook ads

2020 Headlines

Big get: Marco Rubio endorses Dane Eagle in wide-open CD 19 primary

2020

3 Marion County electeds back Ryan Chamberlin for CD 3

2020

Amanda Makki passes $1M mark in CD 13 campaign

Makki is the first GOP candidate to hit seven figures.

on

Amanda Makki says her campaign has now raised more than $1 million for her race to flip Florida’s 13th Congressional District blue in November.

Makki is running in a crowded Republican Party for the chance to take on incumbent Charlie Crist in the Pinellas County district.

Makki didn’t say how much her campaign raised in the second quarter of 2020, which covers April-June, but prior to April she had already raised nearly $750,000, meaning she had to have raised at least $250,000.

“My team and I are grateful for all the support that our campaign has received. Over a year ago, we led the way to bring bold and effective conservative representation to Pinellas County and now we are full steam ahead,” Makki said.

“For too long Charlie Crist hasn’t reflected the people of Pinellas. I remain committed now more than ever that we must have leadership in Washington who supports our President, defends our Constitution, and fights against socialism. I am the only candidate in the nation who can take on radicals like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tilab when I get to Congress.”

Depending on how much more Makki raised than $1 million, her campaign hasn’t officially filed its Q2 financials, her latest fundraising haul might have fallen short of competitor Anna Paulina Luna who brought in more than $410,000 during the same quarter.

Though even if Makki fell short this round, her overall total still puts her on top. Luna has raised nearly $800,000.

Makki also has GOP establishment momentum. She’s recently brought in endorsements from military veterans including Sen. Joni Ernst, the first female combat veteran ever elected to the U.S. Sen.

Other endorsing veterans include Congressmen Michael Waltz (Lt. Colonel), Congressman Neal Dunn (Major), and combat veteran Robert O’Neill of the elite Navy SEAL team 6, who shot Osama bin Laden.

The veteran endorsements are important for Makki as she takes on Luna, a military veteran herself.

The two also face former attorney Sheila Griffin, political newcomer Sharon Barry Newby and George Buck, who unsuccessfully challenged Crist in 2018. Of those, only Buck has raised significant funds.

None match Crist’s fundraising might as an incumbent. Crist has raised nearly $1.8 million, not counting Q2 earnings.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis extends eviction moratorium in order’s final hours.