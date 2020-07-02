Connect with us

Gov. DeSantis jokes elderly won't be arrested for leaving home July 4, pushes 'prudent' celebrations

Better out than in, DeSantis argues.

With the Independence Day weekend around the corner, Gov. Ron DeSantis encouraged residents to opt for outdoor activities if they choose to celebrate the holiday with others.

Speaking at a press conference with Vice President Mike Pence in Tampa, DeSantis conceded that many Floridians will not hunker down for the holiday.

“People aren’t just going to sit in their closest the whole time,” DeSantis said. “They’re gonna do things, but you can make choices that really do make a difference. “

He suggested they celebrate smartly.

“When you’re doing things like fourth of July, obviously be prudent,” DeSantis said. “But you’re much better off, quite frankly, at a beach than you are packing into someone’s home in the air conditioning with this virus. This virus does not like sunlight, heat and humidity.”

DeSantis cited medical research that suggests outdoor actives are a safer choice than indoor activities in regards to the transmission of COVID-19.

He urged the public to consider various outdoor alternatives instead of indoor gatherings.

“We’ve had people fishing, boating, golf, beach, the whole time really,” DeSantis said. “And we’ve not had outbreaks tied to those things. So there are things that you can do that are going to be much less risky.”

DeSantis has faced public scrutiny amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Florida. But unlike in earlier months, the cases are trending among a younger and generally healthier demographic.

For those more vulnerable to the virus, including the elderly and sick, DeSantis said now is the time to continue their social distancing efforts.

He also lauded their efforts thus far.

“By and large, they’ve done it,” DeSantis said. “As the positivity has gone much higher for the younger people, seniors have been pretty steady.”

While the Governor recommended the elderly stay home, he made clear they are free to do as they will.

“I’m not gonna arrest a senior if they leave their home,” DeSantis joked.

Written By

Jason Delgado

