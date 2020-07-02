Connect with us

South Florida

Daniella Levine Cava team says negative mailers are 'full of lies and misinformation'

Headlines South Florida

Miami-Dade County to roll back reopening and install 10 p.m. curfew starting July 4 weekend

South Florida

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell announces $2 million FEMA award for Hurricane Irma recovery in Key West

South Florida

South Florida smashes daily COVID-19 record as testing capacity rebounds

South Florida

LGBTQ group celebrates Marco Giron win in Miami-Dade County Community Council race

Headlines South Florida

Shooting protesters with rubber bullets drew cops' laughter

South Florida

Daniella Levine Cava team says negative mailers are ‘full of lies and misinformation’

There’s plenty of finger-pointing to go around.

on

Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava is pushing back against a negative mailer attacking her record while on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

The mailers dropped last month. At the time, her team blamed supporters of two of her opponents in the mayoral race. On Thursday, Senior Advisor Christian Ulvert focused on one.

“All indications continue to show that it’s being backed by similar interests that have donated to one of our main opponents, former Mayor Alex Penelas,” he argued.

“We all know that they’re full of lies and misinformation.”

To be clear, there’s no direct involvement from Penelas. Instead, the Levine Cava campaign has pointed to a chain of donations showing the groupsbehind the mailers — True Progressive LLC — is connected to donors who have supported the Penelas and Esteban Bovo campaigns.

The Penelas campaign has denied any connection.

“Commissioner Levine Cava knows that the Penelas campaign and Bold Vision Committee have nothing to do with the mailers that were distributed,” a Penelas spokesperson said.

“This is an effort to shamelessly portray herself as a victim and raise money for her campaign. The ultimate hypocrisy is that she attempts to defend herself against claims she says are false by trying to discredit Alex Penelas and his record of accomplishment, which will always stand head and shoulders above hers. As someone who wants to be Mayor, Commissioner Levine Cava should hold herself to higher standard.”

The mailer attacks Levine Cava for failing to support “critical funding to help with affordable housing [and] rental assistance” during her time representing District 8 on the Commission. It also points to her private wealth, much of which she earned before joining local government.

“She is an out of touch elitist who has gotten rich while serving on the County Commission,” the mailer says. “Levine Cava’s net worth has skyrocketed, nearly doubling to $8.5 million. She even supported raising her own pay to $100,000. While we lose vital services and get taxed, Levine Cava gets rich!”

During Thursday’s call, Levine Cava supporters such as Sen. Oscar Braynon II and Annette Taddeo and Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime pushed back against the mailer’s claims.

“She’s been a colleague, she’s been a friend and she’s been a champion for the most vulnerable,” Monestime said. He endorsed Levine Cava earlier this week.

Taddeo also doubted the mailer would have much of an impact in the race.

“You know why it doesn’t work? Because we know Daniella. We know she’s a progressive champion. We know she’s someone who has been there for the community. We know that she truly cares.”

According to records, True Progressives LLC was established with the same address as originally used by Twenty-Two Metrics LLC, an organization run by Alex Alvarado. Twenty-Two Metrics has since swapped its principal address.

Twenty-Two Metrics has also received $45,000 from an organization called Floridians for Economic Advancement. That group has also funneled $1,000 to the Bovo campaign.

Another organization, Floridians for a Stronger Democracy, has sent more than $200,000 to Floridians for Economic Advancement. Floridians for a Stronger Democracy has also donated $10,000 to Bovo’s PC and $30,000 to Penelas’ PC.

Levine Cava’s team is using that money chain to assert her opponents bear some responsibility for the mailers.

Supporters such as Braynon are undeterred.

“I am very excited, fired up and ready to get out there and work and make sure that we have the catalyst for change in 2020,” he said.

Levine Cava is competing in the seven-person field against Carlos Antonio De Armas, entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, County Commissioners Bovo and Xavier Suarez, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Mayor Penelas.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Which Florida beaches are open for Independence Day Weekend? Which are closed?