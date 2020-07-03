Holiday travel expected to drop amid pandemic

The number of people traveling during the Independence Day weekend is expected to drop significantly this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the AAA auto club.

“The roadways, we expect them to be much less congested than they would on a typical 4th of July or a typical holiday weekend,” AAA spokesman W.D. Williams said.

AAA expects that 15% fewer trips will be taken this summer, and 97% of travelers will drive to their destinations. Air travel is expected to be down by 74%.

Nationally, last year’s most popular July 4 holiday destination was Orlando. But Williams said the pandemic has caused Central Florida to drop to number eight in 2020.

“All of the attractions are not yet open in the Orlando area, and people are a little wary of going into places with large, massive crowds,” he said. This year’s top summer travel destination is Denver.