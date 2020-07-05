14 more COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas and 417 new cases reported on Sunday

Florida Department of Health reported 417 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas on Sunday, bringing the count to 8,533. Another 14 residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 198.

Since June 29, DOH has reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths.

For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported in Pinellas. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23

In comparison, from June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts last week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.

From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high. DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths in the county during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.

DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.

The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.

Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 200,111 with 3,731 deaths on Sunday. Cases in the United States totaled 2,841,124 with 129,689 deaths. Globally, more than 11.3 million cases have been reported with 531,659 deaths.

Cases in Pinellas

COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 8,458 residents and 75 non-residents. More cases were in females, 4,561 (54%), to 3,862 in males. Gender was unknown for 35. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 39. Eighteen percent were Black and 7% Hispanics.

Hospital capacity

DOH reported on July 5 that 757 have been hospitalized, which included 740 residents (13 more than Saturday) and 17 nonresidents. About 9% of all cases have been hospitalized since March.

Local hospitals reported about 19.5% adult bed capacity (570 of 2,917) as of 11:45 a.m. Sunday compared to 22% on Saturday, 18% on Friday and 17% on Thursday.

Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 12.79% (39 of 305 beds) compared to 14.5% on Saturday, almost 11% capacity on Friday, 9.32% capacity on Thursday, 9.6% capacity on Wednesday, 15% capacity on Tuesday, 22% on Monday and 22% on Sunday, June 27.

Four hospitals were reporting no available ICU beds as of Saturday afternoon and four reported zero ICU bed on Sunday, including AdventHealth North Pinellas in Tarpon Springs, Palms of Pasadena, St. Petersburg General Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Mease Dunedin and Morton Plant hospitals both had one only ICU bed and Mease Countryside had two. St. Anthony’s and Kindred hospitals were down to five and Largo Medical Center had seven. Bayfront Health of St. Petersburg had 18 beds.

DOh reports that an uptick has been observed at local emergency rooms of people complaining of COVID-19 symptoms since about June 1.

Testing in Pinellas

DOH reported July 5 that 104,790 tests had been done in Pinellas as of July 4 with an average rate of positive results at 8.2%, up from 7.9% on July 3, 7.7% positive on July 2, 7.4% on July 1, 7.2% on June 30, 6.8% on June 29, 6.7% on June 28 and 6.5% on June 27. Forty-three results were inconclusive and pending for 45.

According to the county specific report 13% of 2,843 tests on July 4 were positive, 12.6% of 2,999 tests on July 3, 12.4% of 3,202 on July 2, 11.7% of 2,702 on July 1, 16% of 2,013 tests on June 30, 12.1% of 1,670 tests on June 29, 10.7% of 2,097 tests on June 28, 10.2% of 2,576 tests on June 27.

The numbers do not include people that have previously tested positive.

For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.

Case counts in local municipalities

DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 8,455 of the cases in Pinellas on Sunday. St. Petersburg has the most with 3,932 cases (46.5%), 1,462 are Clearwater residents, 832 from Largo, 434 from Seminole, 424 from Palm Harbor, 412 from Pinellas Park, 222 from Tarpon Springs, 194 from Dunedin, 127 from Oldsmar, 112 from Safety Harbor, 63 from Clearwater Beach, 48 from Gulfport, 35 from Kenneth City, 26 from South Pasadena, 25 from Indian Rocks Beach, 15 from Madeira Beach, 11 from Belleair Beach, nine from Crystal Beach, eight from Belleair, five from North Redington Beach, St. Pete Beach and Treasure Island, four from Tierra Verde, three from Belleair Bluffs, two each from Bay Pines and Lealman, one each from Indian Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 35 as missing.

Case numbers at long-term care facilities

Since March, 1,140 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 13% of cases in the county.

At least one case has been reported at 107 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of July 2 with 632 cases in residents and 382 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.

Eighty-nine cases had been reported by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 77 cases by Gulf Shore Care Center, 72 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 59 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 40 by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 31 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 32 by Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, 28 by Walton Place in Tarpon Springs, 27 by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Nursing Center in St. Petersburg, 25 by Freedom Square Health Care Center in Seminole, 23 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 23 by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, 21 by North Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 21 by Westminster Suncoast nursing home in St. Petersburg, 19 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 17 by Grand Villa of Largo, 17 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 15 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 14 by Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center in Dunedin and 14 by Bayside Care Center in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 14.

COVID-19 deaths

DOH reported 14 more COVID-19 related deaths on July 5, including five women ages 91, 85, 73, 71 and 69, and nine men, with two age 90, two age 83, plus a 91-year-old, 89-year-old, 76-year-old, 73-year-old and a 54-year-old. The death toll increased to 198.

At least 140 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released July 4, 26 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 21 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village; 11 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; eight by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation; five by Patrick Manor; five by Carrington Place of St. Pete; five by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, five by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; five by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; four by Walton Place; three by Jacaranda Manor; and three by Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater.

In addition, two were reported by Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, two by The Inn at Freedom Square, two by Grand Villa of Largo and two by Westminster Suncoast. One death each was reported by Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Addington Place of East Lake, Boca Ciega Center, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, The Inn of Lake Seminole Square, North Rehabilitation Center, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Sylvan Terrace of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center and Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center.

DOH reported on July 4 that an 80-year-old woman had died. DOH confirmed three deaths on July 3, including a 61-year-old man, 69-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man.

DOH reported eight deaths in Pinellas on July 2: an 83-year-old man, 54-year-old man, 85-year-old man, 89-year-old woman, 101-year-old woman, 79-year-old woman, 88-year-old man and a 95-year-old woman.

DOH reported six deaths on July 1: an 88-year-old man, 97-year-old woman, 67-year-old man, 90-year-old man, 83-year-old woman, 77-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man.

The District Six Medical Examiner released 10 death investigation reports on July 1, including two women from Grand Villa of Largo: an 83-year-old who died June 30 and a 101-year-old who died July 1.

In addition, a 77-year-old woman died June 29 from Bon Secours Maria Manor, an 88-year-old man died June 29 from Westminster Suncoast, a 97-year-old woman died June 30 from Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 90-year-old man who died June 30 from Carrington Place of St. Pete, an 85-year-old man who died June 27 from Abbey Rehabilitation & Nursing Center of St. Petersburg and a 79-year-old woman who died June 30 from North Rehabilitation Center.

Two more died at the hospital after being admitted from home, including an 89-year-old woman who died on June 29 and a 76-year-old man who died June 28.

DOH confirmed 12 deaths on June 30, including a 92-year-old woman, 90-year-old woman, 79-year-old woman, 90-year-old woman, 79-year-old woman, 76-year-old man, 79-year-old man, 103-year-old man, 67-year-old man, 77-year-old man, 91-year-old man and a 95-year-old man.