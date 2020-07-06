Shevrin Jones collects another $43K in SD 35 bid

Rep. Shevrin Jones is closing the latest fundraising period with nearly $44,000 for his bid in Senate District 35.

That report covers money raised from June 13-26.

Jones collected nearly $33,000 through his campaign while his political committee, Florida Strong Finish, pulled in another $11,000.

With the Aug. 18 primary approaching, candidates are now required to file financial reports every two weeks, as opposed to monthly. Eventually, those reports will come in each week.

The latest reports show Jones has extended his money lead in the race. Jones’ campaign has now added more than $270,000. Florida Strong Finish has netted more than $208,000.

Going forward, Jones has more than $86,000 on hand as he competes in a six-person primary for the Democratic nomination.

The Representative from House District 101 has a health hurdle to clear, recently announcing he tested positive for COVID-19.

Also competing in the Democratic primary are Miami Gardens City Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro, former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, former Rep. Cynthia Stafford and outgoing Rep. Barbara Watson.

Ighodaro has been second to Jones in fundraising so far. From June 13-26, his campaign added $2,700 in outside money. Ighodaro pitched in a $1,000 loan as well. Reignbow Family Values, a political committee affiliated with Ighodaro’s bid, showed a single $20 donation, also from Ighodaro himself.

Ighodaro has just over $41,000 cash on hand. That’s less than half of Jones’ total but still good for second among the SD 35 field.

The remaining candidates — including write-in candidate Darien Hill — appeared mostly inactive in fundraising during the most recent period. None showed any outside money raised from June 13-26.

Watson loaned her campaign $350, bringing her total loans to $2,550 since entering the race just before the June 12 qualifying deadline. Her campaign collected another $1,000 in outside money. She spent nearly all of those funds on the qualifying fee and campaign supplies.

Stafford has added just over $15,000 overall but has less than $9,000 remaining. Harbin pitched in $7,200 of his own money plus just $700 in outside contributions. He has less than $6,000 on hand.

Campbell, meanwhile, has not filed either of her two most recent fundraising updates. She’s begun receiving warning letters from the Division of Elections, which could result in disciplinary action, including fines. As of May 31, Campbell had around $23,000 on hand.

Write-in candidate Darien Hill is in a similar boat. No financial reports have been filed since Hill qualified on deadline day, June 12.

SD 35 covers parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties including Miramar, West Park and Miami Gardens.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, July 3 deadline to report all financial activity through June 26.