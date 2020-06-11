Shevrin Jones adds another $17K in May, leads SD 35 field

As the Democratic field in Senate District 35 expands, Shevrin Jones is once again leading in the money race after hauling in more than $17,000 in May.

Rep. Barbara Watson filed for the race Wednesday, becoming the sixth Democratic candidate seeking the seat.

Watson won’t have to file her first fundraising report until July. Jones was able to beat out his remaining opponents, according to the most recent reports.

Jones raised just over $7,000 through his campaign. Jones’ political committee, Florida Strong Finish, collected another $10,000.

That’s down from Jones’ pre-COVID fundraising pace. Candidates throughout the region are feeling the effects of the fundraising slowdown due to the virus’s impact.

Still, it was enough to hold the monthly fundraising lead yet again. Jones has now raised nearly $430,000 for his Senate bid. The lawmaker currently represents House District 101 but is facing term limits.

Miami Gardens City Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro collected just $3,500 and added a $500 loan. Reignbow Family Values, a political committee affiliated with Ighodaro’s bid, brought in $6,000.

Ighodaro is now approaching $100,000, less than a quarter of Jones’ fundraising haul thus far.

Former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin and former Rep. Cynthia Stafford are also battling for the Democratic nomination. Those three have been even further behind in terms of fundraising through May.

All three failed to even top $1,000 in fundraising for the month. Campbell raised just over $700. Stafford added $600, while Harbin raised just $200.

Serial candidate Josue Larose is also running as a Republican, though he hasn’t been actively fundraising and has not yet qualified for the seat.

All six Democratic candidates have qualified. The qualifying period began Monday and ends Friday, June 12 at noon.

SD 35 covers parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties including Miramar, West Park and Miami Gardens.

Candidates and political committees faced a Wednesday deadline to report all financial activity through May 31.