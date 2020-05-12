Shevrin Jones crosses $400K raised in bid for SD 35

Rep. Shevrin Jones is once again leading a crowded field in fundraising as he pulled in more than $25,000 last month in his bid for Senate District 35.

He’s now raised more than $410,000 since announcing his bid early last year.

The race features six candidates competing to replace outgoing Sen. Oscar Braynon II, who is term-limited. Braynon has already endorsed Jones as his preferred successor.

Jones added more than $12,000 to his campaign in April. He brought in another $13,000 through his political committee, Florida Strong Finish.

That was more than enough to lead the field as the effects of COVID-19 continue to put a dent in fundraising numbers statewide.

Jones is competing for the Democratic nomination in SD 35 against former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, Miami Gardens City Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro and former Rep. Cynthia Stafford.

Ighodaro added only $3,000 in April, placing him second to Jones. Ighodaro added more than $2,500 to his campaign. Reignbow Family Values, a political committee supporting Ighodaro’s bid, collected another $500.

Harbin showed $100 in contributions during the month. No other candidate reported any money raised during April.

That includes Republican candidate Josue Larose. That’s no surprise, however, as Larose does not appear to be doing any fundraising. He’s shown $0 in contributions since filing in March 2019.

The district spans portions of Broward and Miami-Dade counties including Miramar, West Park and Miami Gardens.

Jones currently represents House District 101 but is barred from seeking reelection due to term limits. That’s led him to seek the SD 35 seat.

He has a hefty lead in overall fundraising and cash on hand. Jones has nearly $86,000 still available. Ighodaro is second with more than $37,000. Campbell is third, sitting at less than $23,000.

Jones was recently named a “Gun Sense Candidate” by Moms Demand Action, a gun control advocacy group.

Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through April 30.