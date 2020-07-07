Connect with us

Marva Preston launches TV ad boasting Gov. DeSantis endorsement

The 30-second ad also highlights her conservative platform.

on

Marva Preston, a Republican candidate for Florida State Senate District 3, took her campaign onto the airwaves with a new TV ad sponsored by the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee.

The 30-second TV advertisement boasts the former homicide detective’s June endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis and highlights her platform of conservative values.

“Marva Preston is the conservative we can count on,” the ad says. “Endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Preston is pro-life, pro-second amendment and raised right here in North Florida. A 25-year law enforcement veteran, Preston fought crime and public corruption. In the Florida Senate, she’ll stand with Governor DeSantis, defend our conservative values, and fight for North Florida’s families. We can count on it.”

The ad — which features clips of Preston firing a handgun, interacting with deputies, and speaking with constituents — comes as Preston squares off with Benjamin Horbowy in the Aug. 18 primary.

In June, DeSantis endorsed Preston in the race to succeed term-limited Democratic Sen. Bill Montford.

“Marva Preston possesses a genuine sense of responsibility for the people of North Florida, the challenges they face and the opportunities they deserve,” DeSantis said in a news release.

“I am proud to endorse Marva because Florida’s hardworking families deserve an advocate in the Senate who won’t stop at good enough, but will instead fight for more.”

The winner will go up against Democratic Rep. Loranne Ausley in November.

Ausley has been campaigning for the seat for nearly two years and has built a sizable campaign fund to stave off a potential upset.

As of June 12, she had raised $383,000 for her campaign and had $307,000 in the bank. She has another $25,000 on hand in her political committee, Florida 2020.

SD 3 is a Democratic-leaning seat that covers all of Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Hamilton, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties in North Florida.

Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After his time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

