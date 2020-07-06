Connect with us

Headlines Tallahassee

FSU takes steps to address racial issues

2020 Headlines

Florida congressional candidate K.W. Miller goes on bizarre Twitter rant linking Beyonce to George Soros

Headlines Presidential

'Women for Biden' coalition launches with major Florida Democrats on board

Headlines South Florida

Franccesa Cesti-Browne nets strongest funding period to date in House District 115

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville cop cleared in fatal shooting of 22-year-old FAMU student

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 7.6.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Headlines

FSU takes steps to address racial issues

The university will launch a Student Equity and Inclusion Office

on

Florida State University President John Thrasher said Monday the university is taking additional steps to address racism and racial inequality on campus, including the creation of a task force that will scrutinize racial issues.

Thrasher said the university is forming the Special Presidential Task Force on Anti-Racism and Racial Equality for the upcoming academic year. The task force will focus on identifying racial and ethnic disparities on campus and exploring the university’s historical connections to race.

FSU will also create a new educational program about the university’s history and relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida and will launch the Student Equity and Inclusion Office, which is aimed at “fostering a more inclusive student experience.”

Thrasher said the university also will intensify efforts to recruit and retain students, faculty and staff members from underrepresented groups. The move will include the administration of a “campus climate survey” during the fall semester to identify recruitment and retention barriers, Thrasher said.

“I have spent the past several weeks listening and learning from countless individuals within the FSU family who have experienced oppression and acts of racism,” Thrasher said in a statement. “Their expression of anger, sadness and frustration are palpable.”

Thrashed added that FSU police officers will soon undergo anti-bias training.

“I am steadfast in my commitment to move Florida State University forward in addressing these challenges through meaningful and even difficult dialogue, providing support and implementing structural change,” he said.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami-Dade County to shut down gyms, short-term rentals and in-person dining as reopening rollback continues