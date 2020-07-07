Meet Kevin Morenski, a Republican running for House District 47

Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them.

Today’s feature: Kevin Morenski, a Republican candidate for House District 47.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

The role of an elected official is not to protect the government; it is to protect the people.

Education background?

– Certificate, Paramedicine, Hudson Valley Community College (2008)

– B.S. Electrical Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (2009)

– B.S. Biomedical Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (2009)

– J.D., Florida State University College of Law (2012)

– M.S. Computer Science, Columbia University (2015)

What was your first job?

My first job was an EMT for Empire Ambulance Service in Troy, New York. I worked for Empire from 2005 until graduating from RPI in 2009.



Significant other? Kids?

No significant other. No kids.

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

Friends and family.



Who do you count on for advice?

Friends and family.



Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

Myself.



Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

Myself and Brian Byrd of Byrd Law P.A., who has been a great friend since Florida State and my first campaign contributor.



Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

Gov. Ron DeSantis.



Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

They are right to mistrust most elected officials, since most are scum. I am a straight shooter; people can reach out to me directly, and I will tell them the truth.



What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

– Make China pay for the destruction they have brought upon our economy and our people. I will support and advocate for a wide-range of retributive measures that seeks to punish the Chinese for their role in the global pandemic, while simultaneously helping our small businesses pick up the pieces and move on.

– Gun Rights: I am a second amendment absolutist. More guns equals less crime and more freedom.

– Homelessness: The scourge of homelessness plagues our city streets, it is time to truly address this. We will do it humanely and while taking mental illness into account, but it will be addressed.



What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

Government “largesse” must be aggressively reduced. I will not serve to benefit the further and unsustainable growth of government.



What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

Budget cuts. The economic realities from the pandemic demand that we turn a keen eye toward our spending. I am a true fiscal conservative.



Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

Gov. Ron DeSantis. He has been tested and has passed a challenge like no other.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

The class size amendment. This amendment has led to a massive increase in educational spending without any proven increase in the quality of our education system.



Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

Absolutely. Yard signs are and will be an integral part of the campaign.



What’s the first thing you read each morning?

Google News.

Where do you get your political news?

Varies dramatically.



Social media presence? Twitter handle?

Twitter: @kmorenski



In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

I am a bold, fearless Republican not afraid to stand up to the Radical Left and put Florida and the United States of America first, above all else.

Hobbies?

Reading, kayaking, SCUBA diving and computer programming.



Favorite sport and sports team?

Football: Florida State Seminoles (Go Noles!)