Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Former COVID-19 data scientist says older patients driving virus surge

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Beyond the veil: What mask requirements are in place in Florida?

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis touts Florida's elder response as country's best

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez fumble on contact tracing

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

New cases hit older demographics as state reports 7,361 new infections

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry self-quarantining due to virus fears
Former COVID-19 data worker Rebekah Jones

Coronavirus in Florida

Former COVID-19 data scientist says older patients driving virus surge

As positive tests skew older, danger looms for Florida.

on

The Governor unceremoniously fired a data scientist who did key work on Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard weeks ago, yet the person’s piercing critique of the state’s approach to the virus fight continues.

Rebekah Jones, in Tuesday comments to CBS News, continued her critique of information from the state that she contends is less than accurate.

Jones countered Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ contentions on a number of fronts, including shifting rationales for what caused the spike in diagnoses in recent weeks, such as the young causing the spread.

While there has been an “increase overall,” in Southeast Florida (an epicenter of the virus), Jones noted that “we actually see a disproportionate number of the older population.”

“The median age … is four years older in Miami-Dade and Broward than the rest of the state,” Jones noted. “The areas where the largest volumes of the cases exist, there actually is an older population responsible for most of the surge.”

Trends in the South Florida hotspots mirror, or perhaps foreshadow, what is happening elsewhere. The median age of positive tests is creeping back up, now at 40 years of age, suggesting that community spread among younger populations is insinuating its way into more mature demographics. Comparatively, two weeks ago, half of the new cases were in people 33 and younger.

Young people are getting tested, Jones added, because of their propensity for exposure, being in “the type of jobs largely forced to reopen or lose their unemployment benefits.”

The “large influx of testing,” Jones added, reveals “a surge of cases that is extremely concerning and upsetting.”

“The surge of cases over last two weeks plus whatever from the July 4th weekend” makes Jones believe “we’re going to see something extremely worrying.”

The surge is real: as of the most recent numbers from the Florida Department of Health, 213,794 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in total in the state.

And the pace is speeding up.

Florida crossed 200,000 overall cases Sunday.

To get its first 100,000 cases, the state took 114 days. The second 100,000 took less than two weeks.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami-Dade County to shut down short-term rentals and in-person dining as reopening rollback continues