Connect with us

Headlines

Fuzzy math: How did the Black Republican Caucus of Florida snag a PPP loan?

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Bob Gualtieri: Criminal justice system is not static — it’s constantly improving

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

In Florida, COVID-19 deaths lag hospitalizations, which lag cases

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.8.20

Headlines

'How Florida succeeded where New York failed': Sean Hannity, Ron DeSantis talk virus

2020 Email Headlines

Questions raised over how Florida Democratic Party scored Paycheck Protection Program funds

Headlines

Fuzzy math: How did the Black Republican Caucus of Florida snag a PPP loan?

The numbers don’t add up.

on

On Monday, the federal government released the names and dollar ranges for about a fifth of the loans granted through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Reporters have been parsing the data ever since, and the spreadsheet is peppered with interesting, sometimes eyebrow-raising, names — Yeezy, anyone?

Plenty of Florida businesses were in the mix, too. All told, there were 42,218 Florida entities were on the list, which only details loans greater than $150,000.

The Florida Democratic Party Building Fund has gotten some heat for the PPP funds it received and there are still questions to be answered about how they qualified for their $350,000-to-$1 million loan, as political parties are explicitly excluded from being eligible for PPP loans.

But FDP wasn’t the only political group to score some cash.

Also on the list was a group called the Black Republican Caucus of Florida. The Boca Raton-based group formed in 2016 and filed as an IRC 527 — an IRS designation for political organizations. That alone makes the caucus ineligible for any SBA loan, including PPP.

But there’s more.

As stated in the IRS form, the Black Republican Caucus of Florida is required to report financial data to the state, which they’ve done sporadically at best.

The group’s reports were so delinquent that the Department of State revoked their registration in January. The caucus reregistered in March, though their tardiness continues.

What little they have reported, however, should not have qualified the group for the $150,000-to-$350,000 loan they were granted through the PPP.

The log for 2016 through 2019 shows $34,900 in contributions and $24,647 in expenditures, with no expenditures reported since 2017. In 2020, the group has not reported any income or expenditures. At no time in its history has the Black Republican Caucus of Florida reported any payroll expenses.

Even if their political designation being ignored was merely a slipup, the lack of payroll information is a red flag.

PPP funding must be used to save jobs and the Black Republican Caucus of Florida said their loan would be used to keep 11 people employed.

PPP loan amounts are calculated based on payroll costs, with the loan amount being two-and-a-half times an entity’s average monthly payroll. The amount also considers employee salary levels — it factors in salaries up to $100,000, with any pay beyond that being excluded from the formula.

So, let’s assume the Black Republican Caucus of Florida really does have 11 employees, and in this fantasy land they can also afford to pay each of them at least $100,000 a year despite receiving less than $9,000 a year in contributions.

If that were true, they would qualify for a $229,166.67 loan.

Still, the caucus is not a tax exempt organization and if it was paying out even a fraction of the money they claimed on their PPP application, they would have been forced to report it to the IRS long ago.

Since the turn of the century, organizations claiming IRC 527 status have been required to report their activity to the IRS if they do more than $25,000 in transactions if they are not otherwise reporting to the Federal Elections Commission or the state.

Non-FEC committees — the Black Republican Caucus of Florida was denied super PAC status in 2016 — qualified state or local political organizations must file a Form 990 each year if their activity surpasses $100,000.

If their payroll was even in the same solar system of the multimillions they marked down on their application, that would have been required.

Even the smidgen of transparency provided by the feds makes it clear that there’s something very wrong here.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    July 8, 2020 at 5:19 am

    The “payoff” for votes is disgusting! 40 million do not have jobs! The goptrump cult sociopath racist sexist liar members tried to hide the “payoff”! But everyday more proof of the Criminally Negligence of the goptrump cult!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami-Dade County to shut down short-term rentals and in-person dining as reopening rollback continues