Jacksonville breaks 10K coronavirus cases, First Coast exceeds 13K

Jacksonville plowed through the 10,000 mark for coronavirus cases and the First Coast eclipsed the 13,000 mark, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health Wednesday.

The figures showed Jacksonville added 604 new infections since Monday, ending with 10,439 cases Tuesday. For Jacksonville, the new figure more than triples the number of total cases in the city just three weeks ago when Duval County recorded 3,085 cases on June 21.

Jacksonville is also holding steady with a high positivity rate in coronavirus test results. Tuesday’s rate was at 13.3%. In the past week, Jacksonville has averaged 15.1%, the highest seven-day average so far for the city.

The five-county First Coast area continues to break new levels of infection as the Northeast Florida region added 812 new cases of coronavirus, hitting 13,610 total cases Tuesday.

The region has now more than tripled the total case figure from three weeks ago. On June 20, the First Coast had 4,013 cases of COVID-19.

Outside of Duval County, St. Johns County has helped pushed those numbers higher than any other First Coast County. St. Johns added 84 new cases Tuesday ending the day with 1,517 infections. St. Johns also recorded a new death and had nine total as of Tuesday.

St. Johns has also been experiencing high positive test rates. Tuesday’s test results showed 10.7% came back positive. In the past week, St. Johns has averaged 11.3%.

Clay County had an increase of 84 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, ending with 1,158. Clay also posted a 14.1% positive test rate and has averaged 12.7% over the past seven days.

Nassau County added 30 new cases Tuesday while Baker County added 10 cases.

Across the First Coast, 119 deaths have been caused by coronavirus while 631 people have been hospitalized.

Across Florida 223,783 people have been infected with COVID-19 while 3,889 have died from the infection and 16,758 have been hospitalized.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include nonresidents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.