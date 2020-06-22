Jacksonville breaks 3K mark for coronavirus cases

Jacksonville smashed the 3,000 mark Monday as Duval County recorded 3,085 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health coronavirus dashboard.

The Jacksonville case count increased by 183 over Saturday’s figure.

On the positive side, it’s the first time the daily increase in coronavirus cases has been less than 200 in three days. Hospitalizations and deaths attributed to the illness in Jacksonville also held steady.

The county’s positivity rate remains high at 8.9%. That figure hasn’t been below 7% since Wednesday when it was just 5.4%.

Demand for testing has been extremely high for about the past week since numbers began spiking statewide.

“Current wait for antibody tests is about 2 1/2 hours,” a message on the city of Jacksonville’s twitter account said Monday. “So, plan ahead and make sure you have a full tank of gas, working A/C and windows that fully open and close.”

In other areas of the First Coast, St. Johns County continued its trend of recent spikes in coronavirus cases. Sunday’s figures showed there were 496 cases, up 35 from Saturday.

Clay County showed an increase of 25 cases with a total of 519 infections as of Sunday.

Baker and Nassau counties showed little change in the total cases of COVID-19, with an increase of eight between the two.

Across the five-county Northeast Florida region, there are now 4,264 cases of coronavirus. Sunday’s figures held steady at 104 deaths.

In Florida, there have been 100,217 cases of coronavirus, 2,173 deaths and 13,119 hospitalizations.