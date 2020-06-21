Connect with us

Headlines Jax

First Coast exceeds 4K coronavirus cases, Jacksonville jumps by 207

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

3,494 new COVID-19 cases as Florida approaches 100K total

Headlines Influence

Ron DeSantis signs bill on school bus safety

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?

Headlines Influence

Ron DeSantis signs bill to tighten penalties against bear poaching

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Governor: Rising COVID-19 rates a reason for concern, but no new action
A vacant downtown Jacksonville might have helped keep coronavirus from infecting the homeless population. Photo by Drew Dixon.

Headlines

First Coast exceeds 4K coronavirus cases, Jacksonville jumps by 207

Like the rest of the state, Northeast Florida continues to spike.

on

Jacksonville’s coronavirus case count exceeded 200 new cases for the second day in a row Saturday while the five-county First Coast region of Florida has now surpassed 4,000 cases.

Duval County now has 2,902 cases of coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Sunday report. That’s up 207 cases from Friday, but not  a single-day record for Jacksonville. That record was set on Friday when there were 211 additional cases over Thursday’s figure.

As the region’s largest metropolitan area, Jacksonville accounts for about 75% of Northeast Florida’s total caseload.

Jacksonville has posted triple-digit increases for most of the past week. But an equally alarming figure is the percentage of positive test results from the exams administered. Friday and Saturday’s positive test rates were at nearly 10% each day.

Prior to the past week, positivity rates rarely rose above 4%. Every day since Monday, that figure was above 5%.

Jacksonville’s death toll remained unchanged  at 60 and there was only a slight uptick in hospitalizations.

St. Johns County showed an increase of 28 new cases of coronavirus Saturday. That county has shown an increase of about 30 cases each day for about the past week.

Clay, Baker and Nassau counties recorded only slight increases in caseload.

Across the Northeast Florida region, there are now 4,013 cases, 104 deaths and 510 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19.

There are 97,291 total cases of coronavirus across Florida with 3,161 deaths and 13,037 hospitalizations.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?