3,494 new COVID-19 cases as Florida approaches 100K total

Nearly 100,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida after state health officials reported 3,494 new cases Sunday.

That followed a jump of more than 4,000 in Saturday’s report, the most new cases officials have reported in a single update. Together with cases listed in the Sunday update, 4,671 people tested positive Saturday.

The Department of Health (DOH) also shows 57 new deaths from the virus, raising the death toll to 3,254, including 93 non-Floridians who have died in the state. An additional 165 Floridians were hospitalized, lifting the total number of hospitalizations to 13,227, including 288 non-residents.

At the current rate of growth, the Sunshine State will cross 100,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

After attributing the growing number of cases to increased testing and spread among migrant farmers and inmates, Gov. Ron DeSantis began addressing on Friday the rising positivity rate — particularly among young adults.

“So again, not huge clinical consequences, but in terms of spread and in terms of some of the vulnerable populations eventually seeping in there, certainly a cause for concern,” he told reporters in Tallahassee Saturday.

The positivity rate among possibly new cases was 12.4% Friday — since revised to 12.3% — the highest that rate has been since the state first reported that count in late April. On Saturday, that rate was 11.9%.

Two weeks ago, that percentage was 3.9% after the uptick had already began.

Over the last couple weeks, health officials have observed a drastic drop in the median age of those testing positive from the 50s to 37 last week. Several of the driving counties of the virus had median ages in the low 30s, even reaching 26 in Seminole County Thursday and 27 on Friday.

Those cases haven’t resulted in a spike in hospitalizations yet, but the state’s most populous counties have seen a growing number of weekly hospital visits for flu-like and COVID-like illnesses, another metric used to determine the state’s reopening progress.

Also Saturday, DeSantis reiterated that Florida won’t implement new lockdowns or a mask order and denied that it was a political choice. Instead, he cited the state’s success at flattening the curve to prepare hospitals, which still have 27.6% available adult ICU capacity.

“I think that the system is good and I think the tools there are stronger than they were before, so it just wouldn’t be appropriate to take some of those actions given that we have a hospital system in good shape,” the Governor said.

Since June 5, Florida has been in Phase Two of three, which includes allowing 100% capacity at retailers and mass gatherings of 50 or less. It also allows bars and movie theaters to reopen, but some chains like AMC are still not opening locations.

More than 1.6 million people, including 41,028 Saturday, have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Florida. The state and public and private partners have opened testing facilities across the hardest-hit parts of the state that are available to anyone, regardless of age or symptoms, a stark change from the early days of the pandemic.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, which have still not entered Phase Two with the rest of the state, are the main hot spots for the virus. But the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas are seeing a resurgence of cases.

DOH shows 25,790 cases for Miami-Dade County, 710 more than on Saturday, and Broward County added 318 cases to reach 11,155. In recent days, Palm Beach County has approach Broward now with 10,754 overall, 248 of which were first reported Sunday.

Hillsborough County crossed 5,000 cases Saturday, now with 5,580 after recording 261 new positives. Orange County has 4,914 total cases, with 345 new reports.